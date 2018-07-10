Kylie Jenner Shows Off Post-Baby Body In Metallic Purple Swimsuit

Kylie Jenner will do just about anything to promote her insanely popular lip kit line.

On her Instagram page today, the 20-year-old shared a snapshot with fans ahead of her Summer Collection x Kyle Cosmetics launch. In the photo, the reality star lays down smack dab in the middle of, quite literally, a bunch of bananas. Jenner can be seen sprawling out while sporting a sexy purple metallic bikini that exposes her long and lean legs.

The lip kit mogul looks stunning with her long hair dyed blonde as she appears to be sporting both eyeshadow and lipstick from her upcoming collection. It comes as no shock that Jenner’s photo has already made waves with her followers, earning her over 2 million likes in addition to 38,000 comments within just hours of the post.

Many fans chimed in on Kylie’s amazing post-baby body while countless other fans shared that they would be buying the collection when it comes out on Friday. A few other fans noticed that Kylie looks a lot like her famous siblings in this particular image.

“High key thought this was khloe and then kim and then kourt and then my mom and then my dad then my uncle. but it’s really kylie the streets wild out here.”

“BODYY COME THROUGH YESSS,” another fan chimed in.

Jenner made headlines earlier this week when she announced that she had her lip fillers removed. As the Inquisitr shared yesterday, Jenner shared a photo marking a friendship anniversary on famed Instagram account and one fan commented on the photo, saying that she looked like “the old Kylie” in this particular image. Much to the surprise of the fan, Kylie actually responded.

“I got rid of all my filler.”

Then, many other fans also shared their thoughts on Kylie’s recent news in the comments section, with a ton of them applauding Jenner for going back to her natural roots. Of course, there were some other fans who claimed that they prefer Kylie better with fillers.

Most of Kylie’s fans know that prior to getting lip fillers, Jenner was very insecure about her small lips. But now, Jenner has made a fortune off of her lip kits and opened up about how her product has given her confidence again, according to People.

“It came from an insecurity and I turned it into something. I was insecure about my lips, and lipstick is what helped me feel confident,” Jenner began.

“It’s the most authentic thing I’ve done in my career, and it really relates to me, and I feel like people can tell that I’m super passionate about it. I feel like people could see that it’s authentic to me, and it was organic, and it just worked!”

Kylie’s Summer lip kit launches this Friday.