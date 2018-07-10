Javi Marroquin Just Made It To His First Doctor’s Appointment For His Second Child

Lauren Comeau is rumored to be several months pregnant.

Javi Marroquin attended his first doctor’s appointment for his second child on Monday and his fans want to know why it took him so long.

After Marroquin took to his Twitter page and told his fans and followers that he “was able to make it to my first doctor appt today,” the Teen Mom 2 dad faced backlash from his online audience, who slammed him for not being present for previous visits.

“Seriously, your first one? Isn’t she like 6 months along????” one person asked.

While others defended Marroquin, claiming that because he is in the military, it isn’t easy for him to take off work, some pointed out that he seems to take off frequently for his many vacations. Then, when one woman suspected Marroquin was attempting to keep a low profile until the news was out, another woman pointed out that Marroquin revealed his girlfriend Lauren Comeau’s pregnancy months ago.

As the comments continued to flood in, so did the criticism and after facing mean comments about not attending a doctor’s appointment sooner, Marroquin began getting questioned about how his girlfriend is so far along when it wasn’t long ago that he proposed to Briana DeJesus.

During the currently airing eighth season of Teen Mom 2, Marroquin was seen falling in love with DeJesus and asking her to marry him. Meanwhile, in real time, the couple parted ways in February of this year. Then, just weeks later, Marroquin got back together with Comeau, who he dated for a few weeks last summer.

Two months later, the couple surprised fans with a pregnancy announcement on Instagram.

Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau haven’t yet confirmed how far along she is in her pregnancy but online, fans have seemingly convinced themselves that she became pregnant very soon after Marroquin’s relationship with Briana DeJesus came to an end — if not before.

DeJesus has also been vocal about her suspicions regarding the timing of Comeau’s pregnancy and during an episode of the Teen Mom 2 after show at the end of last month, she and her sister, Briana DeJesus, suggested that Marroquin had to have cheated on her with his current girlfriend.

Marroquin and DeJesus began dating in September of last year and parted ways shortly after Marroquin proposed to her during filming.

To see more of Javi Marroquin and his family, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.