Drake Shows Up To Cheer On Ex Serena Williams As She Competes At Wimbledon

The duo were rumored to have dated on and off between 2011-2015.

On Tuesday, July 10, Serena Williams competed against Italian tennis player Camila Giorgi during the Wimbledon Championships on the lawns of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. E! News is reporting that while the tennis superstar was focused was on playing her best game, many noticed a familiar face sitting in the stands — Serena’s ex, Drake.

Over the weekend, Drake made a brief appearance at a music festival in the United Kingdom where he performed several songs from his new album, Scorpion. It seems during his visit to the U.K., he decided to hit up the Wimbledon women’s quarterfinals and show some support for his former lady love. As TMZ puts it, Drake could be seen in the stands “showing concern when she was down…smiles when she was up…and drink sippin’ when she dominated.”

This isn’t the first time the Canadian rapper has been seen supporting Williams. In fact, photographers have captured Drake, court-side at Williams’ matches since 2011 — which sparked the initial rumors that the two were more than just friends. The pair was then believed to be in an on-again, off-again relationship from 2011-2015. Drake even managed to land himself in a feud with fellow rapper Common over the affections of Ms. Williams, Vulture reported in 2014.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion defeated Giorgi in the quarterfinals, despite losing her first set, Williams managed to flip the script and turn her game around in order to secure her win.

“I don’t know what I did,” Williams said in a post-game press conference, according to ABC News. “After the first set, I just said, ‘Let’s go three sets.’ I just kept fighting. I feel good. I feel like I did better today, I had to.”

The two eventually called it quits and went their separate ways. In November of 2017, Williams wed Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian and three months later, the pair welcomed a beautiful baby girl named Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

Over the years, Drake has since been linked to a number of women, including Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Jennifer Lopez, and more recently, Sophie Brussaux, his alleged baby mama.

Drake wasn’t the only famous face sitting in the stands, singer Justin Timberlake and his wife, actress Jessica Biel were also in attendance to support Williams during the match. Williams will now make her way to the semi-finals to compete against German tennis player, Julia Gorges; the two compete on Thursday, July 12 at Wimbledon.