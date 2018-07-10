‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Star Camille Grammer And Fiance David C. Meyer Set Wedding Date

Camille Grammer is ready to wed.

Camille Grammer is getting ready to marry fiance David C. Meyer.

According to an Us Weekly report on July 10, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her attorney partner were recently spotted meeting with a wedding planner on Hawaii’s Big Island and are planning to get married on “one of the last weekends in October” somewhere “near the Four Seasons hotel.”

“Invites will be going out soon because it’s a destination wedding,” the source explained. “Camille had wanted to just go away and elope, but David wanted to have a party to celebrate their love and the start of their life together, so they will probably invite around 150 people.”

Grammer was previously married to actor Kelsey Grammer from 1997 until 2011 and the former couple share two children, including 16-year-old daughter Mason and 13-year-old son Jude.

As fans may have seen, Kelsey recently gushed over his “fantastic” life with new wife Kayte Walsh, who he allegedly had an affair with, and failed to acknowledge his past life with Grammer. However, according to the Us Weekly magazine insider, Grammer has “never been happier” to be moving forward with her second marriage.

“She didn’t know if she was ever going to find true love again after Kelsey, but David just is the perfect partner,” the source explained. “He is completely in love with Camille and excited to start their life together.”

During Grammer’s upcoming ceremony, Mason and Jude are expected to play a role in the ceremony, although it wasn’t revealed what that role will be. It was also noted that Grammer hasn’t yet chosen a wedding dress. Instead, she continues to hunt for the perfect gown with the help of fashion designer Malan Breton.

While Grammer said she was open to the possibility of having her wedding, or the moments leading up to it, for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the source confirmed her upcoming nuptials will not be seen on Season 9. That said, Grammer’s co-stars and friends “will be invited” to the event.

“She doesn’t want to have Bravo cameras at the wedding because she just wants it to be a drama-free time,” the source explained, adding that she’s open to sharing “video from the wedding and reception with producers.”

Camille Grammer and David C. Meyer announced their engagement in October of last year.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will return to Bravo TV later this year for Season 9.