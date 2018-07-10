Meghan Markle’s Handwriting Outshines Prince Harry’s On Royal Trip To Ireland

The Duchess' training as a calligrapher came in handy.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are on a two-day royal tour and the new Duchess of Sussex has already impressed with her calligraphy skills, according to People Magazine. After the newlyweds touched down in Dublin, they visited the offices of Irish Prime Minister, Leo Varadkar. After their meeting, Meghan had to remind Harry to sign the guestbook, People reports.

“I never sign big enough,” Harry said after writing his name.

Then, the former actress signed.

“Yours is much nicer than mine!” Harry commented.

Before she got her big break on Suits, Meghan worked as a freelance calligrapher. Most aspiring thespians take up waiting tables to support themselves but Meghan made money with her handwriting. She had an A-List clientele in Los Angeles and worked on the wedding invitations for Paula Patton and Robin Thicke’s wedding. She also did their “save the dates.”

Patton previously told Town And Country Magazine that the new royal was a joy to work with.

“I just thought Meghan did a beautiful job,” Patton said. “It really is a lost art, and it was so nice to create something without a device that doesn’t use a battery or need to be plugged in.”

In an interview with Esquire, Meghan shared the story of how she came to learn this “lost art.” It’s something she started doing while she was a student at an all-girls Catholic school.

Ok sure she's going to be American royalty and all, but the truly undercovered story about @meghanmarkle is the fact that her signature looks a) like it should be on a dollar bill, and b) like she treats every receipt as a piece of art, which I respect pic.twitter.com/QW6zL6aEE8 — Tanya Basu (@tanyabasu) November 30, 2017

While there she had to take handwriting and she found that she had a knack for cursive. The skill eventually landed her a gig at a boutique paper shop in L.A. and a roster of high-end customers.

“I used to do it for Dolce & Gabbana’s celebrity correspondence over the holidays.I would sit there with a little white tube sock on my hand so no hand oils got on the card, trying to pay my bills while auditioning.”

The Duchess has become well known for her sending thoughtful handwritten thank-you notes.

“I’m glad that in the land of no one seeming to appreciate a handwritten note anymore that I can try to keep that alive,” she added.

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle really are perfect together, huh? The Duke & Duchess of Sussex looked picture-perfect together in Ireland https://t.co/13MyaGYqEi ???? pic.twitter.com/APQ0VgeCDD — Access (@accessonline) July 10, 2018

Meghan and Harry’s itinerary in Ireland is already underway. The Irish Times reports they’ve already attended a garden party at the British ambassador’s home. Harry delivered a speech at the event in which he lauded the special relationship that exists between Ireland and the U.K. He also thanked everyone for the warm welcome they’ve given him and his wife.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (in Givenchy) have stepped onto Irish soil for their first official overseas visit #RoyalVisitIreland pic.twitter.com/uIXxivedxT — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) July 10, 2018

This trip to Ireland might be their first trip as a married couple but it won’t be their last. Harry and Meghan will begin an overseas tour later this year and will journey to New Zealand, Tonga, Australia, and Fiji.