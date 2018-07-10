‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday, July 11: Christian’s Custody Is Decided!

The decision leaves one father in Genoa City incredibly happy.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, July 11, bring significant changes in Genoa City as Christian’s custody is finally decided, Phyllis has a problem that Hilary helps her with, and Nate starts to get comfortable in town.

Something isn’t right in “Philly” town. Billy (Jason Thompson) is hiding something, and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) cannot ignore it anymore. Naturally, with all the lies, she suspects her boyfriend is cheating on her. Little does she know that it’s actually her wayward daughter, Summer (Hunter King), who lured Billy back into his bad habit of gambling. She certainly doesn’t know that Billy is gambling for the company boat’s return.

When Phyllis confesses her worry to Hilary (Mishael Morgan) the GC queen of gossip gives Phyllis the name of an excellent private investigator just to be safe, according to She Knows Soaps. If Phyllis chooses to employ the private eye, she’s not going to love what she learns, and it could spell doom for Phyllis and Billy’s romance. It’s also going to cause some major issues with Phyllis and Summer, but that’s not a huge surprise.

Speaking of Hilary, she and Nate (Brooks Darnell) trade some barbs (again) as he settles in across the hall. For some reason the man simply hates her, and Hilary cannot stand that fact. He wastes no moment to get under her skin including when she does a live show from Dive Bar.

Think these three will get caught? #YR pic.twitter.com/TnmrsGKXF6 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) July 10, 2018

Unfortunately for Nate, Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) is his patient, and he really couldn’t ask for a worse one. Victor’s obviously ill, and Nate devised a plan of treatment and rehab. Unfortunately for Nate, The Moustache always believes he knows best, so of course he cannot be bothered to follow a doctor’s advice. Victor may end up surprised though because just like with Hilary, Nate’s not one to put up with any nonsense.

Finally, Sharon (Sharon Case) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) look to the future. They’re engaged and planning a wedding. Sure J.T.’s (Thad Luckinbill) recent sighting got them both worked up and concerned. However, things still look pretty good for them moving forward. That’s especially true when they get word that the arbitrator decided about Christian’s permanent custody.

Nick is confident that this is one war Victor simply will not win, but his old man also feels confident. Which one is more surprised when the word arrives that Nick won custody of his son due to Victor hiding details of his medical condition?

Tune in to CBS or POP tomorrow to see these Y&R spoilers play out.