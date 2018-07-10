Taylor Swift Is the ‘Happiest She’s Ever Been’ With Boyfriend Joe Alwyn After Turks And Caicos Vacation

Taylor Swift is enjoying her private romance.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are going strong after over a year of dating.

According to a report from Us Weekly magazine on July 10, the “Gorgeous” singer is loving her private romance with the actor and is said to be the happiest she’s ever been as they continue to live their lives away from the prying eye of the paparazzi.

“Joe has really showed her a different lifestyle and the value of privacy,” a source revealed in the magazine’s latest issue. “She’s the happiest she’s ever been.”

Prior to striking up a romance with Alwyn, Swift dated DJ Calvin Harris for a year before splitting in June 2016 and quickly moving on with actor Tom Hiddleston. Swift then dated Hiddleston for a couple of months before breaking up in September 2016. She was also involved in high-profile relationships with Harry Styles, John Mayer, Joe Jonas, and Jake Gyllenhaal. However, after her split from Hiddleston, she turned over a new leaf.

While Swift previously made her celebrity romances no secret and frequently wrote songs about them, she’s kept her relationship with Alwyn completely under wraps and has only been spotted with him a handful of times over the past year and a half that they have been dating.

Swift and Alwyn “vowed to keep their relationship to themselves,” the insider said. “They’ve done everything they can to keep it that way.”

Joe Alwyn attends the Trophee Chopard during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Hotel Martinez on May 14, 2018, in Cannes, France. Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Although Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have done their best to evade the paparazzi, they were recently caught vacationing in Turks and Caicos where they were caught by photographers as they enjoyed a walk on the beach.

According to Us Weekly magazine, Swift and Alwyn enjoyed a number of romantic walks along the sand with one another and also went snorkeling during their trip.

“They seemed genuinely happy,” an onlooker told the magazine. “They were always smiling and close to each other, but kept to themselves.”

As fans may have seen in recent months, Alwyn has done his best to remain in close contact with Swift as she tends to her Reputation tour and has been spotted at her concerts from time to time.

“Taylor is so much happier without her personal life in the open,” added the source. “She credits Joe for that and realizes how much better off she is.”