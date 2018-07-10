‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ciara Confronts Ben, Gabi Is Rushed To The Hospital

Days of Our Lives spoilers for mid-week reveal that there will be a lot of mystery for fans to watch in Salem, as many of the characters try to get to the bottom of their unanswered questions.

According to a report by Soap Hub, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) will confront Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) for the first time since she was pulled out of the burning cabin by her mother, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso), and Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering).

Ciara will reportedly ask Ben if he set fire to the cabin because he was mentally unstable due to the fact that he didn’t have his medication. Ben has maintained that he had nothing to do with the cabin catching on fire, but his track record doesn’t speak well for him. As many Days of Our Lives fans will remember, Ben previously set that same cabin on fire while trying to kill his former fiance, Abigail Deveraux (then Kate Mansi).

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives fans may want to get used to seeing Ciara and Ben together, as the soap opera has been hinting at a big romantic storyline for the young pair.

Elsewhere in Salem, Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus) will begin to experience excruciating pain and will be rushed to the hospital. Gabi has had the worst luck lately as she was sent to prison for a crime she didn’t commit and later attacked while behind bars. Her injuries were so bad that she had to have surgery and spend significant time in the hospital. Now she’ll be on her way back, and the ordeal will likely scare her.

Meanwhile, Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) will be freaking out about what happened to Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart). As Days of Our Lives viewers will remember, Sonny accidentally killed Leo and he and Will covered it up by getting rid of his body. However, when they went back to move the body again, it was gone. Now they’ll be expecting the worst as they scramble to figure out their next move.

In the latest #DAYS, Kate reveals all to Chad about the lawsuit and Arianna is angry with her mother.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/kG34TCF9PX — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) June 23, 2018

In addition, Kate Robert (Lauren Koslow) and Salem’s newest hunky lawyer, Ted (Giles Marini), will heat up and their attraction for one another will go to the next level. Kate has a bad habit of jumping into bed with any new man who comes to Salem, and it usually doesn’t work out well for her. Perhaps it will be different this time around.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.