‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Brittany Cartwright Surprises Jax Taylor With The Perfect Birthday Cake [Photo]

Jax Taylor celebrated his 39th birthday on Monday.

Jax Taylor’s fiancee, Brittany Cartwright, picked him out the perfect birthday cake for his 39th birthday. Although the Vanderpump Rules star doesn’t actually turn 39 until tomorrow, July 11, he and his co-star, Tom Sandoval, celebrated their special days with a joint birthday party on Monday night.

On Twitter, as he and Sandoval enjoyed their birthday festivities, Taylor took to his Twitter page to share a photo of a cheeseburger cake purchased by Cartwright and adorned with several candles.

“My fiancé knows me too well!! Thank you [Brittany Cartwright], [Ariana Madix], [Jim Broutman], and [Zack Wickham] for making [Tom Sandoval] and I party so f**king amazing! Now round two tonight!!” he tweeted on July 10.

As fans may have seen on Monday night, a number of cast members from Vanderpump Rules ventured to a Los Angeles roller skating rink, where they celebrated Taylor and Sandoval’s birthdays — and shared a number of photos and videos on social media.

Tom Sandoval turned 35 on July 7.

Although it wasn’t confirmed whether or not Taylor and Sandoval’s birthday celebration was filmed, there’s certainly reason to believe it was. After all, the cast is currently in the midst of production on Season 7 and typically always films the birthdays of Taylor, Sandoval, and their co-stars, including Scheana Marie, Stassi Schroeder, and Ariana Madix.

Jax Taylor / Twitter

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright began dating during Vanderpump Rules Season 4 and split briefly last year after Taylor admitted to being unfaithful.

Although 2017 came with plenty of pain for Cartwright, she and Taylor ultimately reconciled at the end of last year and after Taylor lost his father to cancer, he vowed to be a better man. Since then, he and Cartwright have been going strong and during a dinner date in Malibu, California last month, he proposed.

“We just have been so happy. I can’t even be upset with him, I can’t stop smiling,” Cartwright told People after her and Taylor’s engagement.

“We’re doing very good,” she added. “It’s just such a happy time right now.”

Also during her interview with People, Cartwright said that she and Taylor have picked out a date for their upcoming wedding and selected a location for the event. That said, Cartwright did not give any clues about the date they decided upon.

To see more of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, don’t miss the Vanderpump Rules Season 7 premiere later this year on Bravo TV. A premiere date has not yet been set.