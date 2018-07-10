‘Little People, Big World’ Stars Audrey, Jeremy Roloff Leaving TLC Reality TV Series

Fans of TLC's 'LPBW' won't be seeing Ember, Audrey, and Jeremy Roloff on the show on a regular basis anymore

Fans of the long-running TLC show Little People, Big World have some shifts coming up that will shake things up with the series. The Roloff family has gone through a lot of changes in the past few years, with moves, marriages, and babies, and now there is another significant change on the way. Jeremy Roloff has just revealed that he, his wife Audrey, and their baby girl Ember will be ending their time with LPBW.

The announcement came on Tuesday via Jeremy Roloff’s Instagram page. He posted a photo showing him with Audrey and Ember and said that the time had come. The Little People, Big World star explained that he had made the decision last year that this season with LPBW would be his little family’s last.

Jeremy noted that he’s been a part of Little People, Big World for 17 seasons that covered 14 years of his life and has gone on for 300 episodes. Roloff adds that it’s been an amazing run and he thanks everybody who has supported them throughout the course of the show. He says that the fans are what has made the show so fun, and he noted that he and Audrey will continue to support the Roloff family as they move forward with LPBW.

Luckily, it sounds as if Jeremy, Audrey, and Ember will still be working on projects that keep them connected with their Little People, Big World fans. Their supporters know they have already been working on numerous opportunities, like a book they have coming soon, and Roloff said there’s a lot more in the works. He says that they will be following what the Lord has called them to do, and they have a lot of events supporting their Beating 50 Percent project scheduled. The Roloffs also noted that they might pop up on some Little People, Big World episodes in the future, like ones where major events for the LPBW family are happening.

Jeremy and Audrey also shared additional insight into their decision via his “IGTV” video on his Instagram page. Roloff said that they had started thinking about this change when Audrey became pregnant with Ember. Once their baby arrived, they felt that it was time to move toward other opportunities. Jeremy adds that over the past eight months or so, they have felt called by the Lord to make this change and they are excited to pour their energy into new projects.

The Little People, Big World stars said that this feels like the right time and they’re thankful for the chance they’ve had to take this ride with fans. Jeremy and Audrey said that this was a joint decision, and she posted a note on her Instagram page referring her fans to her husband’s announcement on his page. Fans will surely miss Ember, Jeremy, and Audrey Roloff in future episodes of LPBW, but it sounds as if everybody will still get to see regular updates on what the family is doing via social media and other venues.