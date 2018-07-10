Kourtney Kardashian Posts New Bikini Photo As Sources Tell ‘Hollywood Life’ Her Confidence Has ‘Skyrocketed’

Kourtney Kardashian may be home from her vacation in Italy, but she’s still thinking about her fun in the sun. On Tuesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a photo of herself in a bikini from her recent getaway.

Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram account to post the photo, which was taken from her vacation in Italy. In the snapshot, the mother-of-three is seen lying on the deck of a yacht as the wind blows through her hair. She’s rocking a white bikini and sunglasses as she shows off her deep bronze tan. In the background is the gorgeous Italian landscape.

During Kourtney’s two week Italy vacation with boyfriend Younes Bendjima she basically lived in a bikini. The reality TV star posted countless photos of herself showing off her extensive collection of bathing suits, and sources are now telling Hollywood Life, that Kardashian has a ton of confidence and loves the way she looks in a bikini thanks to her workout routine, strict diet, and new mindset about exercise.

Kourt has seemingly also had a new outlook on life since splitting from her baby daddy, Scott Disick, back in 2016, and has been seen living it up multiple times since the brutal breakup.

yep, more focaccia A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jul 10, 2018 at 10:53am PDT

“Ever since she started working out Kourtney’s confidence has skyrocketed. Her body is the result of hours and hours in the gym. She put in the work and now she’s enjoying the rewards. She’s extra proud of herself because she never thought she’d be in this kind of shape after having three kids,” an insider dished of Kourtney’s newfound confidence.

Meanwhile, the source goes on to state that Kourtney Kardashian is so proud of herself for getting in shape and that she feels that she has earned the right to show off her bikini body, no matter what her age is, because she’s worked hard to get where she’s at today. “It’s a huge achievement and she’s proud of herself. She feels like it’s her right to show it off, she worked hard for it,” the source stated.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian’s hot bikini body can be credited in part to her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick. Sources reveal that Kourt started working out so much while she was in a dark place following her decision to dump the father of her three children. Now she loves exercising, and her bikini photos show it.