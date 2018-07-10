‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Marie Gets A New Tattoo In Honor Of Her Cats [Photos]

See a photo of Scheana Marie's latest tattoo.

Scheana Marie visited a Los Angeles tattoo studio earlier this week where she got a new tattoo.

After showing off the process of her latest ink on an Instagram story, the Vanderpump Rules star posted an image of the back of her leg, where the letters “P” and “S” were seen.

In the caption of the photo, Scheana wrote, “Penny and Salem,” which are the names of her two cats.

As Vanderpump Rules fans may know, Penny was named after Penny Lane, a character in Almost Famous, and Salem is believed to be named after the cat of the same name in Sabrina, The Teenage Witch. Scheana also has a tattoo on her arm, which reads, “It’s All Happening,” which is a line from Almost Famous.

In 2015, Scheana opened up about her arm tattoo, explaining that Almost Famous is her all-time favorite film.

“Penny Lane is my spirit animal (and also the name of my cat). In the movie, ‘It’s All Happening’ is said numerous times,” she explained. “It’s my favorite tattoo out of the many that I have!”

While it isn’t known how long Scheana Marie has had her cat Penny, she confirmed she adopted Salem on Instagram in May 2014. She’s also shared a number of images of the cats on her Instagram page in the years since and they’ve made a few appearances on Vanderpump Rules.

Scheana Marie / Instagram

Scheana Marie also shared the image below.

Scheana Marie / Instagram

Scheana Marie and her co-stars have been hard at work filming the upcoming seventh season of Vanderpump Rules for the past several weeks, but unlike past seasons, Season 7 will feature Scheana as a single woman.

As fans well know, the reality star was dating Mike Shay when Vanderpump Rules began airing in January 2013, and years later, the couple featured their wedding on the show. Then, during the series’ sixth season, after announcing her divorce from Shay in December 2015, Scheana showcased her romance with Robert Parks-Valletta.

In addition to Scheana’s new life as a single women being seen on Season 7, fans will also be treated to the engagement of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, which took place in early June in Malibu, California. They’ll also get to know Beau Clark, the new boyfriend of Stassi Schroeder, who she began dating shortly after wrapping production on Season 6 last year.

Scheana Marie and her co-stars will return to Bravo TV later this year for Vanderpump Rules Season 7. A premiere date has not yet been set.