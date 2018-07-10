NFL Rumors: Buffalo Bills Could Cut LeSean McCoy Amid Abuse Allegations, Sign DeMarco Murray As Replacement

The running back is alleged to be responsible for a brutal beating his girlfriend suffered.

The Buffalo Bills may be moving quickly amid the abuse allegations against LeSean McCoy, with rumors that the Bills may part ways with the future NFL Hall of Famer and bring in DeMarco Murray to take his place.

On Tuesday, allegations emerged that McCoy was responsible for the alleged beating of a former girlfriend, which was reportedly committed by armed men. The allegations came from the woman’s friend, who also claimed that McCoy used performance-enhancing drugs and beat his son and family dog. While it is not clear yet if there is any truth to the allegations, local police are investigating as are the Buffalo Bills, and Bleacher Report‘s Ian Kenyon said it could lead to McCoy’s exit.

“If true, Lesean McCoy is done. As he should be,” he wrote. “Also, Bills should be leading contenders to pick up Demarco Murray.”

McCoy has denied the allegations, posting a brief statement saying he has not seen the women in question in months.

The Buffalo Bills have shown little tolerance for bad behavior under owners Terry and Kim Pegula, sacking longtime president Russ Brandon earlier this year amid allegations of workforce misconduct.

Whatever happens next in Buffalo, it is clear that DeMarco Murray is eager to find a new team. As the best remaining running back on the free agent market, Murray has made it known that he wants to sign with a new team before training camps start later this month. Murray said he has already talked with a small group of teams that are interested.

“I’ve had a lot of discussions with four or five teams that I feel will be a great fit for me,” Murray said (via Pro Football Talk). “It’s all about being transparent and, for me, I’m not looking to lead the league in rushing yards. Obviously I would work and do everything to give me the opportunity to do that, but it’s all about having an opportunity to get to the playoffs and have an opportunity to win a championship.”

Buffalo Bills RB LeSean McCoy denies domestic violence, animal cruelty and doping allegations https://t.co/olT3NIAIDW — MSN (@MSN) July 10, 2018

It was not clear if the Buffalo Bills are among that group — doubtful, given McCoy’s importance to the Bills’ offense — but they could not be a top candidate if McCoy were to be cut. Despite drafting Josh Allen, the Bills still have an offense built around the running game, and a move to Buffalo would likely be his best opportunity to move into a featured role.