’90 Day Fiancé’: Chantel’s Brother River Talks About His Fight With Pedro

River is setting the record straight about why he decided to fight his brother-in-law.

On the last episode of TLC’s reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, the drama between “the family Chantel” and Pedro turned into an explosive brawl when Chantel’s brother River took a stand…literally.

There are two sides to every story and according to reports from In Touch Weekly, River is ready to share his.

Fans of the show were happy to see Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno back for another season, but despite being on the show’s new season, the couple is still dealing with quite a bit of old drama: Chantel’s parents continue to accuse Pedro and his family of being associated with illegal activities, and her brother River refuses to accept Pedro as a brother-in-law.

During this week’s episode, Chantel’s mother invites everyone over for dinner but what was supposed to be a quiet family gathering turned into a heated fist fight. Chantel and Nicole (Pedro’s sister) got into an argument at the dinner table and Chantel’s mother and father both chimed in, taking their daughter’s side — which prompted a response from Pedro, who got defensive and raised his voice to be heard.

However, little brother River wasn’t having and immediately came to the defense of his parents.

“Pedro was doing this [points finger] and he told my parents to shut up. I said, ‘You can’t disrespect my parents like that,'” River said during an Instagram Live.

“He stood up, I stood up. People said it looked like I threw something — from where I stood up, I couldn’t even see Pedro. All I did was hit the lamp, cause I was getting frustrated and when I’m frustrated, I don’t wanna take it out on nobody else.”

It’s clear from the episode that River was only trying to stand up for his parents during the fight, but things got out of hand. River says he didn’t want to get into a physical altercation with his sister’s husband and he’s mad at himself for allowing things to happen the way they did.

“I’m actually mad,” River continued. “I don’t regret it, but I’m mad at myself because nobody should get me out of my character.”

Despite Pedro’s well-documented tumultuous relationship with Chantel’s family, he went into the family dinner with a positive attitude, as noted by In Touch Weekly.

“Every time I’m around the family Chantel [sic], these people [are] thinking wrong about me, wrong about my family,” Pedro explained in his confessional. “I am so nervous about tonight, but Chantel is thinking I put my sister first than [sic] my wife, and I want to prove I love Chantel.”

After both men stood up, Pedro walked around the table and tried to grab River; Nicole was seen trying to pull River away from her brother but ended up falling instead. The show’s producers rushed in to calm the situation but not before Pedro managed to land one finally kick…against the dinner table.

In the teaser for next week’s episode, Chantel can be heard saying she thinks her husband and his sister secretly concocted a plan to attack her brother River during the family dinner. Fans will just have to wait to see what the show has in store.