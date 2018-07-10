‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wednesday, July 10: Thorne & Katie Suspect Sally, Zoe’s Sly Move

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, July 11 reveal that Sally (Courtney Hope) once again finds herself in hot water just when she tries to set her best foot forward. Now that Zoe (Kiara Barnes) knows who has Xander’s (Adain Bradley) affection, she makes sure that she meets her face to face.

After a pep talk from Wyatt, Sally decides to put her best foot forward at work. She knows that Hope does not want her working on the Hope to the Future line but will nevertheless try to win her favor. She may have realized that her only way to be taken seriously is if she tries to get along with everyone.

Katie (Heather Tom) does not like Sally, and she doesn’t trust her. B&B fans will remember that she made it a point to tell Wyatt (Darin Brooks) to be careful around Sally. And of course, Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) knows that Sally stole Forrester Creations designs and is therefore understandably wary of her. According to Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, the pair hires an IT specialist to figure out who could be behind the threatening messages to Hope (Annika Noelle). They form conclusions on their own and decide that their chief suspect is none other than Sally.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Katie and Thorne will confront Sally about their suspicions. Sally knows that Eric (John McCook) is the only person rooting for her at the company and is sure to tread warily now that she has been accused. Other spoilers state that Sally will be determined to figure out who is behind the threatening posts later this week. She knows that her reputation and job are on the line and will want to save them at any cost.

Now that Zoe saw Emma’s (Nia Sioux) social media post, she knows where Xander (Adain Bradley) finds himself. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that she will accidentally spill a drink on Emma just so that she can meet her. Of course, Emma does not know that Zoe is really Xander’s ex-girlfriend and the two will strike up a chat.

However, Zoe has another agenda. Not only did she want to meet the pretty young intern, but she wanted to know where she worked, too. She will follow Emma back to Forrester Creations. It can only be imagined what havoc she can wreak there. Tune into Bold and the Beautiful every weekday on CBS.