Demi Lovato Shows Off Taut Midriff In High-Waisted Bikini

Slay girl, slay.

Once again, Demi Lovato took to her famed Instagram account to do what she does best — show off her amazing body. In a photo posted to her account earlier today, Lovato took time to again show off her incredible figure in a sexy bikini. In the steamy image, the singer poses on the front of a yacht, kneeling down and holding her hands over her head as she strikes a pose.

The 25-year-old wows her 69 million-plus followers as she sports high-waisted black and white bikini bottoms and a matching, strapless top that ties in the middle. Her abs are fully on display and they look nothing short of amazing. As usual, Lovato’s short, dark locks are worn down and the singer completes her look with a pair of oversized shades.

Though the image has only been posted to her account for less than an hour, Lovato’s sexy snapshot has already gained a lot of attention from her followers, earning over 88,000 likes in addition to 9,000 comments and growing. Many fans were quick to comment on Demi’s incredible figure while countless others confessed that they were envious of Demi’s yacht ride.

“You looks amazing mama!!”

“Yes sis show them how it’s done,” another fan wrote.

“If you’d be wearing the exact same bathing suit over and over again, you’d be still hot like fire, girl,” one more chimed in.

And this was not the first time in recent weeks that Demi stripped down to show off her enviable body to fans. As the Inquisitr shared last week, Lovato posted another sexy photo of her backside on her Instagram page. In the image, Lovato leans against a white wall and puts her hand up towards her face as she strikes a pose. She looks over her shoulder into the camera and pouts her lips just a little for the photo. The singer appears to be makeup-free and her derriere was fully on display for her followers.

Happy 4th!! ????????????❤️???? A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jul 4, 2018 at 1:27pm PDT

Recently, Lovato dished that she made a few changes to her eating habits. According to People, the “Sorry, Not Sorry” singer confessed that she quit dieting. And even though she gained a little bit of weight after, she’s still really happy.

“It’s a daily battle. Some days I feel great and some days I don’t feel great. And sometimes it’s periods of times. I stopped dieting and have gained a little weight so it’s been a struggle but at the same time, I’m happier because I’m not restricting myself from certain foods and I’m no longer food shaming myself,” Lovato confessed.

It’s nice to see that Demi can still eat what she wants and be a positive example but still look amazing and curvy in a swimsuit.