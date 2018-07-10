Georgia Mom Receives 20 Years Behind Bars For Letting Men Rape Her Daughters

The kids had to call one of the men 'Pop.'

A woman who pimped her young daughters to men received 20 years in prison last week.

In addition to her time behind bars, Morgan Summerlin, 25, who is not eligible for parole, will do 10 years on probation, 11 Alive reported.

As the Inquisitr earlier reported, Summerlin pleaded guilty to first-degree cruelty to children, enticing a child for indecent purposes, and trafficking a person for sexual servitude in Fulton Superior Court in late April and faced 140 years in prison.

Summerlin’s children, aged 5 and 6, now live with family members. In April 2017, they recounted to other adults that their mother had taken them to men who molested and raped them.

One of the men was 78-year-old Richard Office, who lives in Palmetto, Georgia, and whom the girls had to call “Pop.” According to the girls’ accounts, Office touched and kissed them and, in one incident, raped one of them, while Summerlin waited in the living room, Fox News reported in May.

Office gave Summerlin drugs and each of the kids $100, which the mother collected.

Convicted of rape, child molestation, trafficking a person for sexual servitude, sexual battery, and enticing a child for indecent purposes, Office was handed down life in prison without parole in addition to 146 years to run concurrently.

A second man, Alfredo Trejo, was sentenced to 25 years and then life on probation. He was found guilty of sexual battery, enticing a child for indecent purposes, trafficking a person for sexual servitude, and aggravated child molestation.

A 25 Year Old Mother Of Three , Morgan Summerlin,Has Been Sentenced To 20 Years For Allowing Men Rape Her Two Daughters For Drugs And Money. https://t.co/4ObF7PxLfp pic.twitter.com/C7qRP3esoi — MyBlackBlog (@myblackblog) June 7, 2018

The sisters’ grandmother, Teresa Davidson, was sentenced to five years, to serve one minus time already served, after she pleaded guilty to second-degree cruelty to children for failing to protect them when they told her of the abuse.

“It is difficult to imagine facts that are more horrific than those found in this case,” District Attorney Paul L. Howard Jr. said in a statement. “I am hoping these two little girls can somehow survive this abuse and grow into healthy adults who can lead a productive and fulfilling life.”

Summerlin’s children were not the only ones who suffered at the hand of the defendant, whose grandfather said in court that a 12-year-old relative had also been abused. No further details, however, were provided to the public.

Summerlin’s defense attorney argued that she herself was a victim of sexual exploitation. Summerlin, who used to regularly post about her children on social media, left the court blowing kisses to family members who attended the sentencing.