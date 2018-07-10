Eric Trump Slammed On Social Media After Posting Picture Of His Son ‘Watching’ Him On TV

Eric Trump came under fire Tuesday morning after sharing his wife’s Instagram post showing their son “watching” his father on Fox & Friends on Fox News — except the little tyke’s back was facing the television, reports Daily Mail. The younger Trump had been on the talker to discuss his father, President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court pick. Because his son wasn’t really watching his father, Twitter went to town, trolling Eric Trump for claiming that his 9-month-old son Luke supported his appearance on the show when he wrote a caption above his wife Lara’s photo saying, “#BabyLuke watching Dad on @FoxandFriends.”

One person, whose handle is @DracoThings responded, “Dude, he’s not even looking at the screen,” while another with the Twitter handle @prplrain7878 wrote, “When you post about your kids don’t get butt hurt when ppl rag on your family #TrumpCrimeFamily.”

Of course, there were those showing their support, complimenting the couple on their adorable son and even a few offering their congratulations on his television appearance. Then there were those who took the opportunity to complain about his father’s stance on issues and challenging what his credentials are to be doing talk show appearances and commenting on who his father chose to nominate to the Supreme Court.

Monday evening, his father put forth Judge Brett Kavanaugh as his pick to fill the vacant seat on the highest court in the land. The younger Trump fully supported his father’s choice while talking on the show.

“While speaking with Fox and Friends, Eric also commented border security and his support for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital,” reports Daily Mail.

Eric Trump had been having a decent week publicity-wise, prior to this recent incident. A week ago, he had come to the aid of a sick woman in New York City, as previously reported by Inquisitr. Witnesses said that he ran into traffic to flag down some help after having seen that a woman had passed out near the F train station — which is very close to Trump Tower. In fact, the witness, who didn’t want to give their name, said he almost got hit by a bicyclist for his trouble.

If you’ve ever tried to cross the street in New York, this isn’t hard to imagine. Trump eventually went on the record, as reported by the Washington Examiner, about the incident and was quick to praise EMTs on the scene.