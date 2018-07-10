Delicia Cordon Pictures: LeSean McCoy’s Girlfriend Seen Bruised, Bloodied In Pictures Alleging Domestic Abuse

The Buffalo Bills running back has denied all accusations.

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean “Shady” McCoy is facing several horrible allegations after a social media post went viral. According to reports from Fox News, McCoy is being accused of domestic violence against girlfriend Delicia Cordon, as well as injuring his dog, and trying to “viciously” hit his son on numerous occasions.

The allegations surfaced in an Instagram post — which has since been removed — made by a woman claiming to be friends with Delicia Cordon. The friend, identified in the social media post as Mia, shared two images stitched together side by side to show a striking comparison. The image on the left is a photo taken of Cordon yesterday while the image on the right shows a woman with a bloodied and bruised face at a hospital — which was said to be take this morning, according to the caption attached to the post.

No details were given regarding the location the incident took place or the cause of the incident but Mia is determined to bring attention to this horrific act.

“@shadymccoy is THE DEVIL!!! YOU ARE AN ANIMAL!!!!!! We didn’t say anything about how you beat your dog “Henny” into kidney failure. Let’s not talk about all the times my best friend had to stop you from VICIOUSLY beating your son for small things like peeing in the bed,” the post reads.

She continued: “The world needs to know what type of animal you really are!!!!!!! This was just her yesterday on the left and now this morning this is her on the right!!!! #WomanBeater #AnimalAbuser #ChildAbuser @nfl @tmz_tv @buffalobills”

The post also called out McCoy for the alleged used of illegal steroids and drug abuse.

“We kept quiet about your drug usage…all the ILLEGAL steroids and needles you were using, but we will not keep quiet about this!!!!!!”

McCoy has since responded to the “offensive claims” by releasing a brief statement on his Instagram account denying he had committed domestic violence and used illegal substances.

The Bills organization has yet to release a statement, but according to a tweet made by ESPN‘s Dianna Russini, the team is aware of the situation.

In the past the couple has had their fare share of drama, last year Cordon took to social media to accuse McCoy of cheating on her with an escort.

This also isn’t the first scandal involving abuse that McCoy has been associated with since his career began. ESPN reported the former University of Pittsburgh star was implicated in a 2016 bar brawl, an incident that ended with two off-duty Philadelphia police officers being seriously injured and McCoy being sued.

Back in 2013, McCoy was again involved in legal drama after being sued by a woman who claimed that he assaulted her before kicking her off a party bus in New Jersey. However, McCoy’s lawyer said at the time no criminal charges were pending and there was no probable cause.