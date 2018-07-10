Julia Louis-Dreyfus Continues To Show Off Body On Vacation, This Time In Sexy Red Bikini

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is continuing her vacation in style.

As the Inquisitr reported yesterday, the actress shared pieces of her vacation with fans on social media. In one sweet photo, she and her husband, Brad Hall, sat together in the water as a makeup-free Julia grinned from ear to ear. Other photos also surfaced where the Seinfeld star can be seen sporting a black two-piece bikini and straw hat, looking absolutely amazing.

And today, Louis-Dreyfus is strutting her stuff on the beach once again. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the actress enjoyed a little rest and relaxation on the beach in Hawaii. She looked absolutely gorgeous a red bikini that perfectly showed off her chiseled abs. It also appeared as though the actress took a dip in the ocean as her long, dark locks were soaking wet in many photos.

Her husband was not photographed with her on this particular day, though Dreyfus sat down next to a woman on lounge chairs who appeared to be her friend. The friend looked relaxed as she sported reading glasses and looked at her phone while Julia put on her cover-up.

As fans of the actress know, Julia has always had an amazing figure. In a throwback photo that was posted to her Instagram account at the end of June, the actress celebrated her anniversary with her husband by joking that they have been married for 31,000 years.

In the image, the couple appears on a boat together as Hall stands just behind his wife. Again, the actress can be seen showing off her amazingly sculpted abs in a pair of floral shorts and a bikini top. She wears her curly hair down and gives a big smile to the camera in the sweet photo. Brad also looks like he’s ready to hit the beach in a pair of swim trunks and sunglasses.

Of course, Julia’s fans were quick to comment on the photo with over 235,000 likes in addition to 2,000 comments. Some fans wished them congratulations on their long-lasting marriage while countless others commented on her rocking bod.

“Happy Anniversary to you both!! God bless you.”

“Congratulations! Btw, my friends says I look like you… I’ve never been so flattered. I admire you,” one more fan wrote.

In the past, Julia opened up to Shape about how she maintains her amazing figure. In addition to eating right, the actress also tries to fit in at least five workouts a week.

“When I can, I try to go for a four-mile run. I love to break a sweat. If I’ve gotten in a huge run, I feel like I’ve really done an effective workout.”

Keep doing what you’re doing girl, it’s working!