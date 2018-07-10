Chrissy Teigen Calls Out Creeper Who Allegedly Snapped Pics Of Her Pumping Breast Milk

Chrissy Teigen is known for being funny and surprisingly easygoing but that doesn’t mean you can press her buttons. The other day, a man snapped photos of her while she was topless pumping breast milk in her car before an event. Teigen, clearly alarmed and annoyed, took to Twitter to tear him apart.

According to ET Online, on Monday night she tweeted, “Also to the man who took photos into our car as I was topless and pumping you can go f**k yourself if you sell them. If I wanted to show you my salami nipples I’d show you my salami nipples on my own doing!”

The Lip Sync Battle co-host deleted the tweet after several hours but moms and fans all over continued backing her up throughout the night. She kept up her responses to those tweets.

Teigen is not afraid to post breastfeeding photos and has in the past. One of her fans tweeted commending them, even said why not show off the photos to prove to that man you can take natural and not creepy photos breastfeeding. Teigen responded happily to her tweet.

Oh I am definitely happy to! It’s most of my day ???? just so creepy to be sitting in a car, dark out, and see flashes and a dude — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 10, 2018

While a man tried to rain on her parade by questioning the fact that she takes those breastfeeding photos already, what is the harm in a stranger, assuringly paparazzi, doing it? He continued arguing with fans saying that because she was in her car it was fine, but a backyard would be different. The fans were quick to defend her, saying her car is Teigen’s property. Finally, after several exchanges, Teigen snapped back.

Yes jerry. Die on this hill. This is what you should stand up for. A man’s right to shoot his camera into my (tinted) car. This is a great cause. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 10, 2018

Teigen has been an advocate for breastfeeding and sharing her mothering experiences on social media. One of her most recent photos on Instagram was a funny photo of herself topless breastfeeding her new 7-week old baby, Miles, and her 2-year-old daughter Luna’s babydoll. She captioned the image sweetly with “Luna making me feed her babydoll so I guess I have twins now.”

Teigen, who is happily married and has these two babies with singer Jon Legend, wants to normalize breastfeeding. She has even started to use the hashtag #normalizebreastfeeding in her tweets and Instagram posts. Breastfeeding advocates commend her and other celebrities like Pink and Liv Tyler for posting the photos on social media, trying to make it a less taboo subject to show and talk about.

You can catch Chrissy Teigen co-hosting Lip Sync Battle with LL Cool J Thursday nights on the Paramount Network.