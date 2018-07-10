Hailey Baldwin Turns To Kendall Jenner For Support After Wendy Williams Throws Shade On Her Engagement

The talk show host dissed the newly engaged couple when she claimed the marriage won't last.

Fans around the world were shocked but delighted to learn that Hailey Baldwin, 21, and Justin Bieber, 24, were engaged after only rekindling their romance a month ago. While the couple never actually confirmed that they were even dating again, they did confirm that their engagement was, in fact, the real deal as many were under the impression that it was just a rumor. Fans have since then been flocking to social media to offer the couple congratulations.

However, there is one talk show host who added her two cents into the mix and it wasn’t to offer the couple well-wishes. On Monday, Wendy Williams got into it pretty heavy when she started talking about the couple’s recent engagement and according to Hollywood Life, the talk show host’s comments sent Baldwin running to good friend Kendall Jenner for support.

Williams is known for her somewhat comedic take on the happenings of celebrity lives. However, her comments on the model and the “Somebody To Love” singer’s engagement were anything but funny. Aside from insinuating that the only reason the “Sorry” singer even proposed to Baldwin was because “he thinks that marriage will make him a better person,” Williams also said that after the couple’s honeymoon is over, the “Love Yourself” singer would be “doing a drive-by to Selena’s.”

Williams also took personal jabs at Baldwin herself by insisting that 21 is “way too young” to get married, and she doesn’t believe that the marriage will be “good” for the model. According to an insider close with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, Baldwin immediately sought out Kendall for the “thick skin” Baldwin doesn’t.

“Hailey doesn’t have the kind of thick skin that Kendall has when it comes to dealing with all the haters. Hailey still takes things to heart. Wendy’s comments about her and Justin, about how their marriage wasn’t going to last was really hurtful.”

As for the advice the model, 22, gave to her fellow model, “She told Hailey the best way to handle Wendy Williams is to ignore her,” the insider revealed.

Williams also claimed that the beautiful engagement ring Bieber proposed to Baldwin with, was either meant for her or for the “Friend” singer’s former girlfriend, Selena Gomez, as he apparently had had the ring for quite some time already.

Bieber and Gomez were known for their back-and-forth relationship that started in 2010. When the couple ended things yet again back in March, it wasn’t that long until the “Never Say Never” singer was spotted with Baldwin, who he previously dated as well.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Bieber took to his Instagram where he posted a lengthy note penned to his new fiancée saying, “Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly.”

Here’s hoping that the love these two have will prove Williams wrong.

You can watch William’s comments about the engagement (4:52-10:45) below.