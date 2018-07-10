‘RHONY’s Tinsley Mortimer Suspects Her Friendship With Carole Radziwill Felt ‘Strange’ To Bethenny Frankel

Tinsley Mortimer is speaking out about the ongoing drama between her 'Real Housewives of New York City' co-stars.

Tinsley Mortimer has said in the past that she doesn’t believe her friendship with Carole Radziwill is what led to Radzwill’s fallout with their Real Housewives of New York City co-star. However, during a new interview, Mortimer admitted that Frankel likely found their closeness to be a bit “strange.”

While speaking to the hosts of The Daily Dish Podcast, via a July 10 report by All About the Real Housewives, Mortimer attempted to make sense of the ongoing drama between Radziwill and Frankel.

“Bethenny was close with Carole before I joined the show and I think Bethenny may have been surprised a little by Carole and I being close,” Mortimer explained. “So I think maybe it was strange to Bethenny that Carole and I grew close.”

According to Mortimer, she and Radziwill have a lot of the same friends and Radziwill actually introduced her to her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Scott Kluth. As she explained, Kluth knows Radziwill’s ex-boyfriend, Adam Kenworthy, and a man named Tripp, who works in Radziwill’s building.

“It’s back history there and obviously, once we started to hang out off the show, we became close,” Mortimer continued.

Although there have been rumors claiming Frankel is jealous of Radziwill and Mortimer’s friendship, Mortimer said that she doesn’t believe they are in competition. Instead, she said Frankel was likely a bit confused at why Radziwill and Mortimer seemed to get so close so soon.

Mortimer continued on to the hosts of The Daily Dish Podcast, applauding Radziwill for being a solid friend and noting that she is friends with everyone. She also said that Radziwill puts her heart and soul into all of her friendships.

The feud between Carole Radziwill and Bethenny Frankel has been a main storyline throughout the currently airing 10th season of The Real Housewives of New York City and recently, it was revealed that Radziwill’s former boyfriend, Adam Kenworthy, was a source of contention between them. As fans may have seen, Frankel requested Kenworthy come to Puerto Rico with her as she continued her hurricane relief efforts in the area. However, because the position was unpaid, Kenworthy turned it down and unfortunately, Frankel didn’t take the news well.

A short time later, Radziwill defended Kenworthy in her blog.

To see more of Tinsley Mortimer, Carole Radziwill, and Bethenny Frankel, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City every Wednesday night at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.