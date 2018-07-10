Jason Aldean & Wife Brittany Kerr Are Expecting Their Second Child

In a major reveal on Tuesday, July 10, famed country singer Jason Aldean and wife Brittany Kerr Aldean have shared with the world through matching Instagram posts the news of their impending second child.

People reported that the pair both simultaneously shared the same photo of their 7-month-old son donning a graphic-print onesie that reads “Big Brother,” the mom-of-two-to-be wrote, “Here we go again!” with baby and heart emojis. Aldean shared his photo with the caption, “Sup everybody……. guess who is gonna be a BIG brother!”

The newest member of the family will join son Memphis as well as Aldean’s other daughters Kendyl, 11 next month, and Keeley, 15, which he had fathered with his previous wife, Jessica Ussery. The pair divorced back in 2013.

Aldean, who is 41, and Kerr, who is 31, gave birth to their son Memphis back in December, and then subsequently opened up in regards to the year-long endless list of trials and tribulations it took the famed couple to conceive another baby, which included but was not limited to such means as an endometriosis diagnosis and, once all else failed, the implementation of in vitro fertilization treatments.

Kerr stated in an interview in April that “the IVF was probably harder than the actual pregnancy, for me, because it was just such a roller coaster and so difficult.”

“It’s such high highs and such low lows, and no one really knows that you’re going through it all so you have to just put on a game face and pretend that you’re not giving yourself shots in your stomach every day, all day,” she added.

Aside from these difficulties (of which included the proposition of a gestational surrogate amongst the mounting difficulties Kerr had maintaining a pregnancy), the mother-to-be is very excited to welcome another member of her expanding family to the world sooner rather than later.

“The sooner the better,” Brittany said. “You’re already doing the diaper thing, you’re already doing everything. Why don’t we just knock it out instead of getting out of that time frame, and then having to start all over again?”

Aldean is one of the most iconic country music artists in America, with a career spanning well over the past decade and a half and countless chart-topping songs under his belt. His numerous accolades as an artist extend but are not limited to two CMA awards, eight American Country Awards, and countless nominations for other prestigious titles in music.