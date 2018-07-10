‘Southern Charm’s’ Shep Rose Says He And Costar Kathryn Dennis Have Hooked Up ‘Six or Seven’ Times

The two first hooked up back in Season One.

Southern Charm star Shep Rose spilled some rather juicy gossip this week, admitting that he and costar Kathryn Dennis have “hooked up,” as the kids are calling it these days, “six or seven times.”

As People reports, Shep stopped by Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Monday night, to talk about this and that. And of course, the topic on everyone’s mind was his relationship with Kathryn. Shep didn’t disappoint.

It’s been known for a while now that Shep and Kathryn first “hooked up” back in 2014, as was documented on Season One. At the time, Kathryn was all about Thomas Ravenel (she now has two kids with him), Craig Conover was all about Kathryn, and Whitney Sudler-Smith was also interested, making for a complex, and salacious, love quintangle.

Of course, love and “adult activities” don’t have to go hand-in-hand, necessarily. Such was the case during Shep’s 2014 hookup with Kathryn. It would be the first of several, including one night of passion not long after Kathryn’s daughter Kensie was born, according to BravoTV.

“We met at one of my bars and we had a couple drinks and it was just on fire again.”

It’s kind of the opposite of the classic “friends with benefits” relationship. Rather than starting out as friends and then adding “benefits,” they started out exchanging “benefits” first and then became friends later.

“Originally I was [her booty call]. But then she felt back with Whitney and Thomas and I was just like ‘No, no no!'”

In fact, friends with benefits is likely all they’ll ever be. They’ve never even gone on an official date, although Rose says he would go on a date with her if given the chance. What’s more, Shep says that he wants to put his bachelor ways behind him.

“Honestly, I’m looking to settle down almost all the time.”

In another salacious Kathryn-related tidbit, Shep says that the famous self-tanner likely put it on a little too thick before their “play dates.”

“At one point, she wore a lot of makeup, and I was having to wash my sheets a little too much, so we would get in the shower first.”

As for Kathryn, for now it appears that she’s willing to keep things physical but platonic, according to Page Six. But she did admit that she finds Shep fun and useful.