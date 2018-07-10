Halle Berry’s Bikini Body Comes From ‘Bone Broth’ And Collagen

The Daily Mail has posted some pictures of actress Halle Berry looking absolutely stunning in her barely-there bikini.
This, in and of itself, is an impressive feat because the Swordfish actress is well into her fifth decade and has two gorgeous children, yet still manages to look as good as she did when she first debuted in films almost three decades ago.
How does she do it?
Halle Berry credits bone broth, which she claims is “rich in collagen,” for her sexier-than-ever bikini body.
Berry told the outlet that, once a week, she goes down to the butcher shop to pick up fresh bones, then boils the bones for 24 hours to create a broth.
Berry says that butchers throw away the bones, so they’ll be happy to give them to you for free.
But it isn’t just the good diet that has helped Halle look as good as she did 30 years ago. Rather, she also credits her exercise, which she does a ton of. She told the outlet that she and her trainer have developed a routine they call the “bulletproof battle plan” that they work on every day.
This #FitnessFriday let’s get fit with resistance BANDS! I really like working with these very inexpensive bands because they require the use of my own body weight. I want to build strength while staying long and lean. I never want to bulk up so I rarely use traditional weights. These bands are so easy to carry that they allow me to exercise wherever I go. I can work out in my trailer while filming, in my office, on vacation in a hotel room, at the beach, in my living room or just about anywhere. Now, if your goal is to build more muscle mass the bands come in different resistant strengths. So you can actually add bulk if you want to still using your own body weight. And yes ladies, we love our guys with a little bulk! Today on my IG Stories and m Fitness Icon, Peter and I share some exercises that can help you stay long and lean like I prefer or bulk up like Peter… all using bands! Enjoy ♥️???????? #FitnessFridayHB
Halle Berry’s trainer, Peter Lee Thomas, said that the “bulletproof battle plan” includes a variety of strength training exercises like kickboxing and Muay Thai boxing. Thomas also said he “jump-started” her metabolism by giving her a series of “burst” exercises to work on — “kettle bells, bar bells, dumbbells, working on the pull up bar, doing dips, sprinting pushing heavy things, [and] pulling stuff” are just a few of the man exercises that Thomas has Berry doing on a daily basis.
Thomas also said that Berry is committed to her health regimen — she is “dedicated” to being the best physical and mental version of herself, and he admires the fact that she’s so strong on both a physical and mental level. He even went so far as to say that she was one of the best clients he’s ever had!
Today’s #FitnessFriday is about embracing your power, hence my #WakandaForever t-shirt. There is a lot of strength and power in stillness. I find that having the ability to be still and calm in the most stressful situations is extremely powerful and empowering. Lord knows I have faced my fair share of adversity—as I’m sure many of you have—and the ability to be still and access my personal power has been a lifesaver. So today Peter and I share exercises on my IG Stories and Fitness Icon that help you embrace your power through the stillness. These exercises not only help you with your physical strength and stamina but they also encourage your mental strength and help you access your personal power. Hold each of these exercises for 30 seconds to one minute, but if your fitness level allows hold as long as you possibly can. Let’s go into the weekend feeling our #personalpower. Enjoy ✊????♥️ #FitnessFridayHB
Even though Halle Berry hasn’t done a few films in a while, she’s making the news because she’s living comfortably with her two children — her daughter with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubrey, and her son with ex-husband Olivier Martinez. Recently, she talked about how she got fired from her first job as a bartender because she made the drinks too strong. She was 19-years-old, she said, and they were going through liquor “like crazy.”
Halle Berry, then, is just like the rest of us…with a much better body thanks to bone broth.