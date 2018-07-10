Jenelle Evans’ Husband Wants Her To Quit ‘Teen Mom 2,’ Reports ‘Radar Online’

Jenelle Evans’ Teen Mom 2 days could be over. The reality TV star’s husband, David Eason, is reportedly trying to convince his wife to quit the MTV series since he can no longer be on the show.

According to a July 10 report by Radar Online, David Eason is telling Jenelle Evans that she should leave Teen Mom 2, especially since the network doesn’t seem to want to work with her during contract negotiations.

As many fans will remember, Eason was fired from the show after he made a number of homophobic and transphobic comments via his Twitter account. Fans were outraged and immediately called for David to be cut from the show, and MTV listened. The network quickly announced that they had cut ties with Eason effective immediately, and he has not filmed since that time.

David Eason is currently not allowed to appear on the show, head to any of the reunions or any other filming obligations Jenelle Evans may have, and is also not permitted to be around while the crew is filming, even if it is at his own house. Now, Jenelle is trying to change that and has demanded that her contract be altered to allow David to be around during film, even if he’s not on the show if she is to film Season 9 of Teen Mom 2.

“David is telling Jenelle to quit the show, since he can’t be on it. Even though this is their main source of income, David is pressuring her not to sign. David tells Jenelle that they will be fine if she’s not on the show. However, she has no other way to make money. All of her endorsement deals fall through.”

Many Teen Mom 2 fans have been vocal about wanting Jenelle Evans off of the show for the things she has done in the past such as multiple arrests, fighting in front of the kids, signing away custody of her oldest son, Jace, allegedly using marijuana while pregnant with her daughter, Ensley, and having abuse allegations against her in reference to her son Kaiser. She has also appeared on the show high on marijuana and heroin multiple times and even defended the comments that got David fired from the show.

However, sources tell the outlet that MTV still hopes Jenelle Evans will return to Teen Mom 2 because she brings so much drama with her and fans either love to watch it or love to hate it.

“MTV had meetings with the president of Viacom about Jenelle, but they ultimately want her back for her craziness because it makes the show a hit,” the insider said.