Kourtney Kardashian & Kids Arrive Home In L.A. With Jet Lag After Italy Vacation

Kourtney Kardashian and her three children, Mason, eight, Penelope, six, and Reign, three, are finally back from their long vacation in Italy. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to her Instagram story on Monday to reveal that she was feeling very jet lagged after the trip, and even posted a quote by author F. Scott Fitzgerald.

Kourtney Kardashian used the quote about it never being too late or too early to be who you want to be in life, and added her own caption, reading, “I love jet lag,” also including a black heart emoji. Her Instagram post comes just after she landed back in L.A. with the kids after over two weeks on vacation in Italy with her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima.

Kourtney and Younes started off the trip solo by heading to Rome together for a romantic getaway. The couple was photographed hitting the town and taking in the tourist attractions, such as the Trevi Fountain. From there they traveled to Capri, where they were seen spending most of their time on a yacht, sunning themselves, having picnics on the deck, and swimming in the crystal clear water.

It was there that Kourtney’s children joined them. The group soon headed to Portofino, where they spend the final days of their vacation, even welcoming Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, who headed to Italy for a few days to celebrate her granddaughter Penelope’s sixth birthday.

The Daily Mail reports that Kourtney Kardashian and kids were spotted flying into LAX on Monday. The group was all dressed comfy and casual, as Kourtney rocked an orange long-sleeved Yeezy sweatshirt and blue Adidas track pants. She finished off the look with a purse slung over her shoulder, sunglasses, and sneakers. She also sported a dark tan from her days in Italy and wore her dark, shoulder length hair straight.

Kourtney’s oldest son, Mason, wore a blue hooded sweatshirt and gray sweats, while her two youngest children wore matching Adidas tracksuits. Penelope donned a pink suit, and Reign wore blue.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima had a wonderful time while together in Italy, and that the vacation was a stepping stone for the couple’s relationship.

“She is incredibly happy with Younes. They are getting serious. Younes is very close to her kids and loves spending time with them. The kids really like him. Kourtney is having the best time in Europe,” a source previously told People Magazine.