Julia Roberts Pays Tribute To Tom Hanks On His Birthday

She is one of the most bankable movie actresses of her generation who usually plays nice gals, while he is one of the most bankable movie actors of his generation who usually plays nice guys — and now Julia Roberts is celebrating her friend Tom Hanks by wishing the actor a very special birthday on Instagram. She may be new to that social media giant, but she’s already racking up tons of likes for her first handful of posts. In her most recent one, Roberts posted an adorable shot of herself with her Larry Crowne co-star laughing away, and shared the following caption.

“Happy Birthday to this incredible human. @tomhanks [star emoji] You are one of a kind! [smiley face emoji] A true friend and an inspiration in life and art.”

The two also worked together on 2007 hit Charlie Wilson’s War. Roberts was quoted as saying “that working with the beloved actor on Larry Crowne was a bit different from their previous film experience because the second time Hanks — who also co-wrote [along with My Big Fat Greek Wedding scribe and star, Nia Vardalos] and directed the film — made for a tough boss when it came to costuming decisions,” reported The Today Show at the time.

“He was like, ‘Shorten it. Shorten it. Shorten it. Hike it up,'” Julia told Access Hollywood of Hanks’ wardrobe demands. “I’m wearing micro-mini[skirts]! Gotta get ’em in the theater!”

Despite that, the stunning actress couldn’t say enough good things about her friend and former co-star.

“Tom is alluring to me creatively,” Julia explained. “And then he sends me this script which is charming and winning, and asks me to play a drunken school teacher! It was a dream come true!” she laughed.

It’s a mutual admiration society with these two superstars. In the same article, Hanks spoke glowingly of the Pretty Woman star, saying that having her on set raises the game for everyone. At the same time, she’s not intimidating.

“She’s got the spirit of life that brings everybody up and makes them do their best work.”

The two Oscar winners obviously have a very special bond and enjoy joking around with each other. As recently as last October, Page Six reported that fans shouldn’t ask her to pose for a selfie with them, but if they do, like they did at the amfAR gala, she kindly refers them to Hanks.

“She said, ‘I’m not a selfie girl, but Tom will do it!,'” a spy told Page Six. And apparently, Hanks actually did, cementing his reputation as the nicest guy in Hollywood.