‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Offers Clever Product Tie-In With Three Wines, Including Offred Pinot Noir

Cringeworthy or slow clap worthy, these three wines will have you thinking "blessed by the fruit."

In news that’s either cringe-worthy or perhaps slow clap worthy, Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale created a clever product tie-in involving wine. Specifically, Offred Pinot Noir among others.

According to People, the show that brought the catchphrase “blessed be the fruit” into popular vernacular turned that fruit into something slightly more palatable — wine. That’s one way to survive the horrors of the story that some days seems as if it’s but a decade away from coming true in the United States.

The new Handmaid’s Tale inspired wines celebrate the show’s strong female characters, in addition to Offred 2017 Pays d’Oc Pinot Noir, the selection also includes Ofglen Rogue Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, and Serena Joy 2016 Bordeaux Blanc. The unique beverages are available at Lot 18.

Hulu’s original TV show, The Handmaid’s Tale is based on the 1985 dystopian novel of the same name by Margaret Atwood. The series revolves around Elisabeth Moss’s character Offred, also known as June. She found herself consigned to live as a handmaid whose primary purpose is to breed and provide children to the infertile married couples of Gilead. In Gilead, handmaids take the first name of their household’s commander combined with “off” so each time they move to a new household, their names change.

Cool just the refreshing alcoholic beverage we won't be able to drink when the GOP turns us all into handmaids https://t.co/91fH8yfR83 — Stacey Ritzen (@StaceyRitzen) July 10, 2018

Serena Joy, Yvonne Strahovski, is the wife in Offred’s household. Ofglen, portrayed by Alexis Bledel, who is another handmaid also features heavily on the Hulu show.

Offred’s Pinot Noir is “rich and complex. Lush, fruit flavors of cherry and cassis are complemented by earthy flavors of mushroom and forest floor. We honor Offred with a wine that will stay with you long after you’ve finished your glass and a powerful experience you will never forget.”

As for Ofglen’s Cabernet Sauvignon, it is “a daring testament to the heights that Oregon Cabs can reach, featuring concentrated flavors of cherry, plum and coffee bean that give way to a warm, spicy finish.”

The Bordeaux Blanc named after Serena Joy is a “sophisticated, traditional and austere… While the wine may initially come off as restrained, a few sips reveal it to be hiding layers of approachable white grapefruit and lemongrass, backed by weight and concentration.”

Hulu’s second season of the hit TV show wraps up tomorrow with the finale, and then fans will be forced to wait until season 3 to find out more about what happens with Offred and her quest to escape the iron fist rule of Gilead with both her daughters so that they can all live a safe and happy life.

Until then, “Under His eye.”