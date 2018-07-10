New Trailer For ‘Christopher Robin’ Features Plenty Of ‘Pooh’ Puns And Antics

If you were a bit skeptical of the upcoming Winnie the Pooh film, fearing that the switch to live-action might ruin some of the magic and childlike-wonder, a newly-released trailer might change your mind.

As reported by Polygon, Disney has released a new sneak peek for Christopher Robin. The trailer, which we’ve embedded below for your convenience, provides a glimpse into the stressful life of an adult Christopher Robin (played by Ewan McGregor), and how the lovable Winnie the Pooh comes back into his life to remind him of his sense of imagination.

The video itself is a short watch (clocking in at a minute and 30 seconds), but it shows off Christopher Robin and Pooh as they zip through the streets of London and embark on a train journey through the countryside. We also get a glimpse of Pooh’s ragtag group of animal friends, including Owl, Piglet, Eeyore, and Tigger.

A description of the film, provided by Disney, outlines the plot.

“In the heartwarming live action adventure Disney’s Christopher Robin, the young boy who shared countless adventures with his band of lovable stuffed animals in the Hundred Acre Wood is now grown up and living in London but he has lost his way. Now it is up to his childhood friends to venture into our world and help Christopher Robin rediscover the joys of family life, the value of friendship and to appreciate the simple pleasures in life once again.”

On the live-action side, Ewan McGregor will star alongside Hayley Atwell (best known for her role in Marvel’s Agent Carter), who will be playing Evelyn Robin, Christopher’s wife. Sherlock co-creator, writer, and actor Mark Gatiss will also make an appearance as Christopher’s boss, Giles Winslow.

Longtime Disney fans will no doubt recognize some of the film’s voice talent. Jim Cummings will return to voice not only Winnie the Pooh but Tigger as well. Brad Garrett, best known for his roles in Everybody Loves Raymond and Finding Nemo, will lend his voice to Eeyore, the sad-talking donkey.

On the production side, noted filmmaker Marc Forster will be in the director’s chair, having previously directed films including Monster’s Ball, Finding Neverland, The Kite Runner, and Quantum of Solace. The screenplay is co-written by Allison Schroeder, who received an Academy Award nomination in 2016 for her work on Hidden Figures. Music will be handled by Jon Brion, who worked on 2017’s Lady Bird.

Christopher Robin is set to release on August 3.