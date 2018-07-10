Vanessa Hudgens Credits Low-Carb Ketogenic Diet For Fit Bikini Body, Weight Loss

The ex-girlfriend of Zac Efron is vacationing in Turks and Caicos with new boyfriend Austin Butler.

Actress Vanessa Hudgens flaunted her fit bikini body while vacationing in Turks and Caicos with boyfriend Austin Butler.

Hudgens posted several alluring Instagram bikini photos that spotlighted her gym-toned physique and ketogenic diet weight loss.

“Another day, another bathing suit lol,” Vanessa wrote in the caption to her 28.5 million Instagram followers.

Hudgens joins a growing chorus of Hollywood beauties who are eschewing the standard low-fat diet long prescribed by fitness experts and is embracing healthy fats as a way to accelerate weight loss and promote good health.

Like millions of people, Vanessa thought eating fat was bad for you. Numerous obesity experts now say that consuming unprocessed fats boosts weight loss by promoting satiety.

‘We’ve Been Brainwashed To Think Fat Is Bad’

“I think that we’ve been brainwashed to think that fat is bad, but really, it’s what going to make you feel fuller longer,” Hudgens said on the Rachel Ray Show. “And your body can burn it and use it as fuel.”

By drastically reducing carb intake, your body is forced to burn fat instead of carbs for fuel.

“[Keto is] low-carb but high-fat, so that your body will break down the fat as the primary fuel source,” Dr. Eric Kossoff, director of the Child Neurology Residency Program at Johns Hopkins, told USA Today. “If you keep carbohydrates low enough, that’s what the body has to do.”

Some physicians say low-carb diets such as the ketogenic and Atkins diets should be the first line of defense for treating diabetes because they often outperform drugs.

Low-carb diets can eliminate the need for diabetes drugs because they work immediately to reduce high blood sugar, according to a report published in the medical journal Nutrition.

Low-carb diets don’t cause the erratic blood-sugar spikes that high-carb diets do, which is why they’re recommended for diabetics like actress Halle Berry.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Halle follows the low-carb, high-fat, moderate-protein keto diet to manage her type 1 diabetes.

While Vanessa Hudgens isn’t a diabetic, she loves the ketogenic diet because it keeps her full and has given her the best bikini body of her life.

Hudgens said she recently lost 10 pounds in one month by following the low-carb, high-fat keto diet.

Vanessa also exercised by doing indoor cycling workouts and hiking, but said was her No. 1 weight loss secret was her diet.

Vanessa Hudgens by Jeff Lipsky para la revista Women's Health (@WomensHealthMag) pic.twitter.com/AiIAlwTo61 — Vanessa Hudgens ARG (@VHArgentina) April 12, 2017

Hudgens said her daily menu typically looks this:

Breakfast: Two scrambled eggs, 3 pieces of bacon, and half an avocado with a cup of coffee.

Lunch: Chicken with avocado, a big green salad, with nuts and some fruit.

Dinner: Salmon or steak with butter, a big salad, and some wine.

Vanessa still enjoys her favorite snacks and desserts in moderation, but generally sticks to a low-carb keto diet, which she says makes her look and feel great.