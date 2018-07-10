‘This Is Us’ Creator Reveals Filming Has Started For Season 3, Posts Sneak Peek At First Scene

The third season of the hit NBC drama is in production.

The This Is Us cast is back to work—or back to school as one of the show’s stars describes it. Less than 24 hours after This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman teased the beginning of production on the third season of the hit NBC drama, the first scene of the new season is already in the can.

On Monday night, This Is Us creator and executive producer Dan Fogelman took to Twitter to tell fans, “Tomorrow morning we start shooting S3 of #ThisIsUs and the trailer comes out for my film #LifeItself and I’m very excited for both things while also planning a massive stress eat. Goodnight.”

Chrissy Metz, who plays Kate Pearson on the NBC drama, also posted a production teaser to Instagram, telling her followers, “Tomorrow we officially start shooting season three of @nbcthisisus! Y’all, it feels like the night before the first day of school!”

Metz went on to say she is “flooded with emotion and gratitude” for all of the This Is Us fans who are ready for the new chapters in the lives of the Pearson family.

Fogelman later posted an image from the new season of This Is Us, revealing that the first scene of the third season is up. The photo shows This Is Us stars Sterling K. Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson as well as a mystery man’s arm in what appears to be a scene shot in Randall and Beth Pearson’s kitchen. You can see Fogelman’s tweet below.

The third season of This Is Us will reveal new backstories and future-set scenes for the Pearson clan. Deceased patriarch Jack Pearson’s (Milo Ventimiglia) backstory will unfold, including a closer look at his service in Vietnam. In addition, Metz’s character will be dealing with her new husband Toby’s (Chris Sullivan) depression in a future-set scene, and there’s a big mystery about an unknown female that’s unfolding for Randall and his adult daughter Tess (Iantha Richardson).

Fogelman previously told E! News he thinks Season 3 could be This Is Us’ most ambitious season yet.

“I think we might be looking at our most ambitious, potentially our best season yet, which is rare to say when you’re entering your 37th episode of a show, but I feel recharged,” the This Is Us creator said. “I think we have really spectacular stuff coming and real showcases for these actors.”

This Is Us Season 3 premieres Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.