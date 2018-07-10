Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Party With LeBron James & Wife In L.A., Reports ‘Radar Online’

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson hit the town on Monday night and were even spotted headed to the club with Tristan’s former teammate, LeBron James, and his wife Savannah.

According to a July 10 report by Radar Online, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson went out for a date night and first grabbed dinner at Malibu hot spot Nobu, which is a favorite for all of the Kardashian/Jenner girls. Later, The couple went to party at the club and ran into none other than LeBron James and Savannah while there.

As many fans already know, LeBron James and Tristan Thompson were teammates in Cleveland for the past four years. However, earlier this month LeBron shocked many fans by leaving the Cavs and announcing his plans to sign with the L.A. Lakers, leaving Tristan and his former teammates behind.

The two couples were photographed together and there didn’t seem to be any bad blood. However, this could have been the first time that Tristan and LeBron had seen each other since James made the decision to leave Cleveland. Things may have been a bit awkward between the pair, but it seems they both understand that basketball is a business for them and that they’ll be playing against each other next season.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, it seems that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson had a great time on their date night on Monday. Thompson posted a video to his Snapchat story of himself and his baby mama in the back of a car and he was serenading her.

Tristan, wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, sang to Khloe as she held on to his arm and rested her head against his chest. The couple even showed off some PDA for the first time since the NBA star’s cheating scandal when Thompson kissed Kardashian on top of her head and then went in for a kiss on the lips.

Meanwhile, Tristan Thompson has reportedly told Khloe Kardashian that he can’t wait to get back to Cleveland and get started with his team now that LeBron James is gone. Thompson reportedly wants to get back home to “lift up” his teammates. However, Khloe allegedly doesn’t trust Tristan to be so far away from her after his cheating scandal. It seems that they may both move back to Cleveland together and Khloe will have to head back to L.A. while Tristan is on road trips during the season.