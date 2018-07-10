Savannah Chrisley Shows Off Bikini Body On Vacation To The Bahamas With Beau Nic Kerdiles

Another day, another vacation for Savannah Chrisley and her boyfriend, Nic Kerdiles.

As the Inquisitr shared a few weeks ago, Chrisley and Kerdiles seemed to enjoy their time in Turks and Caicos, where Savannah flaunted her bikini body in a photo alongside their friends. In the snapshot, Savannah looked absolutely stunning in a bikini, showing off her long and toned legs. She wore her short blonde hair in a ponytail and covers her face with a large pair of aviators as she cozied up to a swim-trunk clad Kerdiles.

And yesterday, the reality star was at it again, this time showing off her bikini bod in another tropical location — the Bahamas. In the photo posted to her popular Instagram account, the Chrisley Knows Best star poses for a goofy photo with her NHL star boyfriend. Savannah can be seen sitting on a big, green duck statue as she looks off into the distance with a pair of aviators and a smile on her face.

The reality star shows off her trim figure in a sexy bikini with orange bottoms and a multi-colored top. Though she’s sitting down in this particular image, it’s clear to see that Chrisley has been spending time in the gym while she shows off her long, fit legs and toned stomach. Kerdiles stands just above her on the duck, also looking off into the distance. The 24-year-old is sporting a backward hat and black t-shirt in the picture.

So far, the photo has already sparked a ton of attention with over 60,000 plus likes in addition to 140 comments within just one day of the post. Some fans commented on Savannah’s jet-setting life while countless others couldn’t help but take to the post to comment on how adorable Chrisley and Kerdiles are together.

“I’m so happy for you! Your truly so beautiful and nice!!! But I gotta ask does he have a cute brother or friends lol #couplesgoals#love#twobecomeone”

“Thanks for coming to visit us!! Just so everyone knows she is as classy and sweet as she seems. I also vote to keep Nick around, you are an awesome couple,” another fan wrote.

It’s not uncommon for Savannah to gush about Kerdiles to her followers on Instagram. As soon as his NHL season was done, Chrisley took time to share a photo of the pair along with a heartfelt post.

“The seasons over which means no more traveling back and forth for me. Countless hours in airports and on planes. But I don’t mind a single one of them! Life is so short so you have to live everyday like it’s your last. Gonna miss San Diego like crazy!! It’s the place where everything began! But now it’s time for me to show @nickerdiles around Nashville in a couple of weeks!! Bitter sweet moment! Missing you already Nicolas,” Savannah wrote.

These two definitely seem like a great match!