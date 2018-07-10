Drake Dominates The Billboard Hot 100, Breaking Record Originally Set By The Beatles

The Canadian actor-turned-rapper has come a long way from Degrassi Street.

In his continued effort to assert global dominance over the music industry, hip-hop artist Drake has broken a longstanding record, which was originally held by The Beatles.

As detailed by Billboard, Drake has topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the week after the release of his new album, Scorpion. At the time of writing, “Nice For What” sits at the top of the charts, having climbed from No. 6. When you look at the top 10 songs on the chart, Drake has six other songs, including “Nonstop,” “God’s Plan,” “In My Feelings,” “I’m Upset,” “Emotionless,” and “Don’t Matter To Me,” the last of which features posthumous vocals from legendary singer Michael Jackson.

With seven songs in the top 10 at the same time, Drake has now bested the record for Number of Songs in The Top 10, Simultaneously. The record, which was originally set by The Beatles with five songs, had been held for over 50 years. Back in 1964, during the height of The Beatles’ popularity, the English rock band set the record by taking every spot in the top five with (in order) “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Twist and Shout,” “She Loves You,” “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” and “Please Please Me.”

.@Drake claims 7 of #Hot100's top 10, breaking the Beatles' record, as "Nice For What" returns to No. 1 for eighth week https://t.co/jCNVJdvmDE pic.twitter.com/sZJRr1ZgaS — billboard (@billboard) July 9, 2018

With this new record, Drake comes one step closer to breaking another one for Most Top 10 Singles. With the new found success of Scorpion, his career total now stands at 31, having just surpassed Michael Jackson’s 30. Ironically, Michael Jackson recently hit a total of 30 Top 10 Singles thanks to being featured on the aforementioned “Don’t Matter To Me.”

With 31 Top 10 Singles, Drake has now tied the record with ex-girlfriend Rihanna. Here’s a short list of artists and groups with the most Top 10 Singles on the Hot 100:

Madonna – 38

Elvis Presley – 36 (includes songs from the Pre-Hot 100 charts)

The Beatles – 34

Drake – 31 (tie)

Rihanna – 31 (tie)

Michael Jackson – 30

Mariah Carey – 28

Stevie Wonder – 28

Janet Jackson – 27 (tie)

Elton John – 27 (tie)

Drake’s record-breaking career doesn’t end here though. With the release of Scorpion, Drake also breaks the record for:

Number of Top 10 debuts – Drake’s four debuts breaks J. Cole’s record of three

Concurrent Songs in the Top 100 – Drake bests his own record, moving the needle from 24 to 27

At the time of writing, Drake also holds the record for Most Top 10 debuts, Most Top 40 singles, and is second for Most Hot 100 entries, ranking just behind the cast of Glee. He also holds the record for Most Consecutive Weeks on Hot 100, with 431 weeks.