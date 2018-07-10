Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Show Off PDA On Social Media After Cheating Scandal, Reports ‘Daily Mail’

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have seemingly moved past the NBA star’s cheating scandal. The couple was spotted being very affectionate on social media this week for the first time since the shocking scandal.

According to a July 10 report by The Daily Mail, Khloe Kardashian made a rare appearance on Tristan Thompson’s Snapchat story. In the video, Tristan is having a great time in the back of a car and he’s singing and dancing. Khloe is by his side, and she can’t stop touching him.

Kardashian rests her head on his chest, has her arm looped through his arm, and Thompson kisses her on the top of the head before going in for a kiss on the lips. This marks the first time that Khloe and Tristan have really shown any major PDA since the cheating scandal back in April.

As many fans will remember, Tristan Thompson was busted cheating on Khloe Kardashian when photos and videos of him with other women surfaced online just days before the birth of their daughter, True. Khloe, being put in a difficult decision, decided to stand by her man and stay with him in Cleveland, where they worked on their relationship issues before heading back to L.A. together for the summer.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Tristan has been working hard to earn Khloe’s trust back. Sources tell Hollywood Life that the NBA player has been stepping up “big time” when it comes to being the man and father that Kardashian wants him to be and that she feels like she made a great decision to give him a second chance after the cheating scandal.

“Khloe feels she made the right decision on giving Tristan another shot because she feels that he has stepped up big time and he is a great father and now much better of a person to be in a relationship with. She feels like he needed the wake up call of being caught to change his ways and she has begun to trust him again. She feels that things are very positive between the two and that it will continue because they are now in a stronger relationship because of all the infidelity,” the source stated.

It seems that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have moved past the cheating and that they are ready to be more public on social media with their relationship like they used to be. However, they’ve yet to post a photo together to their Instagram feeds.