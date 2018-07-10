Does Selena Gomez Have A Boyfriend Months After Justin Bieber Split? Spotted With Caleb Stevens, Per ‘HL’

Selena Gomez may have a new man in her life.

Selena Gomez was spotted with a mystery man earlier this week on the heels of Justin Bieber’s engagement and now, some are wondering if the “Bad Liar” singer has a new boyfriend in her life.

Months after Gomez and Bieber went their separate ways, Gomez stepped out with a man named Caleb Stevens in New York City, sparking rumors of a potential romance. However, as a Hollywood Life report revealed on July 10, the couple may not be an item because Stevens is actually the brother of one of Gomez’s closest friends, Raquelle Stevens.

According to the report, Caleb Stevens shared a video on his Instagram page from a boat Gomez was spending time on over the weekend, confirming that he was also with the singer on July 8. That said, it’s hard to tell whether Gomez and Stevens are friends or something more.

Hollywood Life went on to reveal that in addition to Gomez and Stevens’ hangout sessions this month, the potential new couple was also seen together in May when Gomez made a surprise appearance at one of Taylor Swift’s concerts. As the outlet explained, Gomez was seen leaving Swift’s concert venue with Stevens in tow.

Although Gomez is likely fairly heartbroken over the news of her ex-boyfriend Bieber’s engagement to model Hailey Baldwin, she seemed to be enjoying her time with Stevens and their friends throughout the holiday week and this past weekend.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber reconciled their relationship in October of last year after Gomez split from singer The Weeknd. Then, in March of this year, the couple called it quits once again and just two months later, Bieber reunited with Baldwin.

“Selena was totally shocked and stunned to hear about Justin and Hailey’s engagement,” an insider told Hollywood Life after the news was first shared. “She honestly can’t believe it. Selena didn’t think they were even that serious, so the thought of them getting married is just mind-boggling to her.”

Just weeks into their reunion, Bieber and Baldwin traveled to the Bahamas where he proposed.

Although many believed the engagement reports were nothing more than rumors, both Bieber and Baldwin have taken to their social media pages to confirm that they will be getting married. Meanwhile, Gomez has remained completely silent about her former boyfriend’s engagement and isn’t expected to comment on the news anytime soon.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber first began dating in 2010.