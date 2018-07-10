‘RHONY’ Star Ramona Singer Shares Photo With Daughter Avery Who Is ‘All Grown Up’

It’s hard to believe that Ramona Singer’s daughter, Avery, is already 23-years-old!

Real Housewives of New York City fans have watched Ramona’s only daughter grow up before their very eyes. But with each and every picture that her famous mother posts with her, it’s hard to believe how grown up Avery gets with each passing day. In Ramona’s most recent Instagram post, she and Avery share a sweet mother/daughter moment in a backyard in the Hamptons. Singer and her daughter stand side by side as they both wear big smiles on their faces.

Ramona looks chic in a lacy white dress with little flower detailing all over it. As usual, she’s dressed to the nines, sporting a pair of high-heeled sandals that are nude with a little stud detailing. Avery looks equally as beautiful as her mother in a blue off-the-shoulder dress that ties at the waist. To add a pop of color to her outfit, Avery pairs her dress with a pair of strappy red sandals that elongate her legs.

Thus far, the image has gained a lot of attention from Singer’s 510,000 plus Instagram followers with 7,500 likes in addition to 120 comments and growing. Many fans took time to compliment Ramona and how amazing she looks in the photo while countless others chimed in because they couldn’t believe how grown up Avery has gotten.

All grown up @averysinger ???? A post shared by Ramona Singer (@ramonasinger) on Jul 9, 2018 at 5:48pm PDT

“When did she grow up. A beauty.”

“Such a beautiful photo of you both,” one more chimed in.

“I’m waiting for the spin off of the real housewives brand…”Children of the Real Housewives” lol,” another fan joked.

It’s hard to believe that Avery has already graduated college! Now that she is finished, Ramona recently sat down with Bravo to tell fans what her daughter is up to. According to Singer, Avery is going into finance and is currently studying to pass a few tests.

“She just passed her Series 7. She’s about to take her Series 6,” Ramona dished.

Singer also admitted that her daughter came to her seeking career advice as she wanted to be in an industry where she could make good money and be “very successful financially in life.” So Ramona did what any mother would do and gave Avery the best advice that she could.

“Well to me, where the most financial success is either Wall Street finance, [or] real estate or computer technology.’ So she chose finance ’cause she’s really good with numbers. She’s like me, she likes numbers.”

Singer also noted that oftentimes people switch careers so that could happen with Avery, but as long as she is happy in her career, then Ramona is also happy!