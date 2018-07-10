Lakers News: NBA Legend Magic Johnson Calls LeBron James ‘Best Player In The World’

Did Magic Johnson just proclaim LeBron James as the G.O.A.T.?

Since assuming front office role, Lakers President of Basketball Operations Magic Johnson and General Manager Pelinka had laid out their ambitious plan to make Los Angeles an attractive destination for superstar free agents. Days before the 2018 free agency started, Johnson vowed to step down if the Lakers failed to acquire at least one superstar this summer and in the following offseason.

In the first day of free agency, two of the Lakers’ top targets, Paul George and Chris Paul, immediately re-signed with their respective teams. Without a legitimate superstar on their roster, most people believed LeBron James wouldn’t sign with the Lakers. Luckily, Magic Johnson pulled a miracle and convinced James to join the Lakers on a four-year, $153 million contract.

As of now, James is officially a member of the Lakers and tasked to bring the Purple and Gold back to their former glory. In the Lakers official press release at NBA.com, Johnson welcomed LeBron to the Lakers family and went as far as calling him the “best player in the world.”

“Today is a great day for the Lakers organization and Lakers fans all over the world to welcome LeBron James, a three-time NBA Champion, and four-time NBA MVP,” Johnson said. “LeBron is special. He is the best player in the world. He loves to compete and is an awesome leader who is about winning and making sure that his teammates are successful. The Lakers players are excited to have a teammate who has been to nine NBA Finals. It’s a huge step closer to returning the Lakers to the playoffs and to the NBA Finals.”

Being called the best player in the world is definitely not new to LeBron James. In his 15 years in the league, the 33-year-old small forward has reached numerous career milestones, including winning three NBA championship titles and four Most Valuable Player awards. Still, there is a huge difference when it comes from an NBA player as great as Magic Johnson.

However, there will surely be lots of NBA fans who will oppose Johnson’s belief that James is the best player in the world. As of now, there is still an ongoing debate whether James is really better than Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. If the statistics will be the basis, LeBron clearly has the advantage over the two NBA legends. But some people are insisting that the G.O.A.T. should be the one with the best NBA Finals record.

LeBron James has still more years left in his NBA career to further prove himself. As of now, his main focus is to bring another NBA championship title in the city of Los Angeles.