Public Image Ltd. Announces 40th Anniversary Tour

Post-punk icons Public Image Ltd. have announced a 40th anniversary North American tour this fall. The tour will begin in October and run through mid-November.

According to Rolling Stone, 18-date trek will start in New Orleans at the Civic Theatre on October 9th. From there, the band will travel across the states with stops in New Jersey, New York, Chicago, and Seattle. The tour will conclude in Mexico City on November 15th.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale Friday July 13th at 10am local time.

In addition to the band’s tour of North America, Public Image will also be playing a series of concerts throughout the UK, Europe, and Japan.

News of the band’s North American tour comes shortly after the premiere of the band’s documentary The Public Image Is Rotten which will begin tour theaters across America this September, starting in New York. The band also announced they will be issuing a career spanning box set on July 20th.

The documentary will cover the band’s ups and downs and as well as their emergence on the punk scene in the 70’s. The documentary will also feature commentary from musicians such as Thurston Moore, Adam Horowitz, and Moby. The documentary premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2017.

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 21: John Lydon speaks onstage at “The Public Image is Rotten” Premiere at Spring Studios on April 21, 2017 in New York City. Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Public Image Ltd. announced back in 2009 that they would be returning to the spotlight after a 17-year hiatus. Since their return, the band as issued two albums, 2012’s This Is PiL, and 2015’s What The World Needs Now…

After the Sex Pistols broke up in 1978, singer Johnny Rotten dropped his stage and returned to his real name John Lydon. Lydon then went on to form a new group and Public Image Ltd. was born. The band released their first album, Public Image: First Issue, in July of 1978. The band’s first ever single, “Public Image”, was received by fans and critics.

Since the band’s formation, they have released 10 studio albums and have seen a vast array of lineup changes since.

The band reached the height of their commercial success in the late 80’s with their albums Album and Happy? which featured some of the band’s most popular songs such as “Rise”, “Home”, and “Seattle”.

The group disbanded in 1992 and went on hiatus. During that time, singer John Lydon worked on memoirs, released a solo album, and even reformed his original group, The Sex Pistols, for brief tour in 1996.

The group reformed in 2009 and sub-headlined various festivals such as Coachella and Summer Sonic Festival in 2012.

For a full list dates for Public Image’s upcoming tour, visit their official website to see if they’re hitting your town this fall.