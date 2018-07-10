‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Monday July 9: Liam Waivers, Zoe Thinks Hope Is Jealous, Katie Is Informed

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Monday, July 10 states that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) was still processing the news of Hope’s (Annika Noelle) pregnancy. According to She Knows Soaps, Liam (Scott Clifton) says that he doesn’t think Hope intentionally set out to get pregnant. Steffy feels that they should get married, and then asks him point blank, “you do still want to get married, don’t you?” Liam waivers and says that he is uncertain. As indecisive as ever, he stalls and says that he needs to figure out what it means. Steffy tells him to take the time he needs but later sheds a tear with Kelly.

Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) informed Katie (Heather Tom) about the troll who’s threatening Hope on the website. He also told her that there is a possibility that the comments may be an inside job as he heard Xander (Adain Bradley), Emma (Nia Sioux), and Maya (Karla Mosley) vent about Hope. They also suspect that Sally (Courtney Hope) may have posted the messages. He told Katie that Sally still doesn’t know about the troll.

Hope forgave Emma and offered her a clean slate. Emma was happy that her dance routine was back in the show. Later, Xander told Emma that he was actually raised in England. Bold and the Beautiful recap reveals that Emma cannot believe that he has been hiding that part of himself and wants to know why he kept it a secret.

Zoe’s interest is piqued when she overhears Sally tell Wyatt that she heard Hope’s warning. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/nbJ1GkchT1 #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/xfEdCNB6mI — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 9, 2018

Wyatt (Darin Brooks) is having a mural painted over the hole in the wall which resulted from Sally shooting at Bill’s (Don Diamont) photo. Zoe (Kiara Barnes) is the artist he hired for the job and she listens in as Sally complains to Wyatt about Hope. Sally says that she overheard Hope’s opinion of her when he was speaking to her. Wyatt tries to placate her, but it is Zoe who gives her uninvited opinion that Hope could be jealous, as some women are wired that way.

Sally and Wyatt pause to admire Zoe’s work before carrying on with their conversation. Wyatt tells her to get Eric on her side and things should work themselves out from there. Bold and the Beautiful recap states that Sally looks for her laptop. Zoe had it and quickly places it behind a cushion on the sofa where they find it.

TODAY: Liam and Steffy bond over the love they have for their daughter – although Steffy remains distracted by Hope’s pregnancy. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/2Bac3gWNMQ — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 9, 2018

Liam went back to Hope to report to her that he told Steffy that she was pregnant with his child. He tells her that Steffy reacted calmly but wanted them to get married immediately. He also told Hope that for now he just wants to reflect on the best course of action. He assured Hope that he loves her but he also loved Steffy and their daughter. Hope said that she understands and does not want to come between him and his daughter, Kelly.