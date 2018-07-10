‘Jersey Shore’ Star ‘Hysterical’ And ‘Crying’ After Las Vegas Brawl With Baby Mama

What set off Ronnie Ortiz-Magro after dispute with Jen Harley?

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was “hysterical” and “crying” when cops appeared on the scene after a domestic situation between the MTV star and his girlfriend Jen Harley in Las Vegas, according to Radar Online.

Radar reported that the Jersey Shore star was injured when cops arrived at the scene of the dispute between himself and Harley.

The outlet reported that the reality star was “punched in the face multiple times” during the incident. Harley was arrested for assault while the duo was filming of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 2 in Las Vegas. A police report obtained by Radar Online revealed that after cops arrived at the scene of the dispute, they described Magro as exhibiting “erratic speech, crying, [as well as] hysterical” with “irregular breathing.”

“He had apparent injuries to his mouth and arms and road rash,” the responding officer stated in the police report.

Radar reported that the MTV claimed he was arguing with Harley while she was driving a car where he was a passenger and their 2-month-old daughter Ariana Sky was in her car seat in the back of the vehicle.

“He claimed that while he was in the passenger seat Harley was driving and they were verbally arguing when Harley hit him in the face with her right fist 2 to 5 times which is consistent with the injuries to his mouth,” the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department report stated, as per Radar.

The police report described the Jersey Shore star’s injuries as a cut on his left forearm, bleeding in his mouth, a bleeding cut on his left hand, a scratch on his left arm and road rash. The road rash came after Harley dragged Magro with her vehicle after he asked to be let out of the car and became tangled in the seat belt. Harley then drove off with Magro being dragged by the car.

Harley claims that Magro grabbed the steering wheel, causing her to drive over a concrete median, according to Radar.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for PCA

After the investigation, police deemed Harley the aggressor in the dispute and she was arrested for domestic battery. She was released from jail on June 26. Us Weekly confirmed that the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department had taken Harley into custody for hitting the MTV star and dragging him with a car. Harley’s bail was set at $3,000.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 2 debuts in August on MTV. Jersey Shore’s cameras were not there for the latest incident between the couple, but TMZ noted that the couple’s constant fighting will be a featured storyline on the show.