Florida Man Suffers Heart Attack While Landscaping, Firefighters Save Him, Then Finish Yard Work

A Florida man was desperate to get sod laid down in his yard before his HOA fined him, but he had a heart attack and couldn’t finish the job. That’s when something amazing happened — the firefighters and emergency medical technicians returned after taking him to the hospital and finished the job for him, reports CNN. It happened to Gene Work of Pasco County, Florida, and his wife Melissa was so overwhelmed by their kindness, she wanted to do something to thank them and posted about it to her Facebook account.

“While he was having his heart attack, literally in and out of consciousness, he kept begging me to figure out the sod and have it put down because he didn’t want it to go to waste and die.”

Melissa left to be with her husband at the hospital while her brother-in-law and her 2-year-old niece stayed behind to help finish the yard. He worked to clear out the old grass before he started to lay down the new sod. He intended to stay until midnight if had to in order to get it done, but thankfully that wasn’t necessary because of the amazing kindness of those who helped save his brother’s life.

It wasn’t just enough for them to save Gene Work’s life — seven of them returned after taking him to the hospital and set out to help, not even knowing how dire the situation was for the family with the HOA deadline.

“They saved his life, dropped him off and then cared enough to save our GRASS!!” she wrote. “They didn’t know that this guy’s wife (Me) is about to fight for my own life during my bone marrow transplant next month. They didn’t know that my husband pawned his favorite gun to pay for the sod that he thought was going to die.”

Melissa fully believed that everything would turn out okay eventually but she never dreamed this would be how it would happen. Their kindness meant the world to her family, and now she’s asking for the public’s help in finding these generous souls.

“They simply saw someone in need, something in need and did this for us. This wasn’t in their job description. We have no words. Just sobbing,” she wrote.

CNN reported that Pasco County Fire Rescue confirmed the good deed in a Facebook post of its own.

“We believe in helping the community whenever we are needed, and recently the crew from Station 10 (A-Shift) did exactly that,” the post read. They also wished Work a speedy recovery.