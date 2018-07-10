Rita Ora Wows Fans In Sexy Red Lingerie

The singer is promoting Rimmel London in the sexy shoot.

Rita Ora is one busy lady!

As the Inquisitr shared over the weekend, the singer was busy performing at a concert in Croatia, as she shared on her Instagram account. In the sexy picture that was posted, Ora can be seen in a pair of short ivory shorts as well as a matching ivory bra-like top. The bottoms perfectly expose her round booty for all of her followers to see. She’s clearly in the midst of her concert as she raises her hands in the air and dozens of fans rush to take her photo.

After that, Ora headed to Vegas for two days and now she’s back in the United Kingdom, promoting her partnership with Rimmel London. In her latest post, the 27-year-old shared two photos from her sexy shoot. In the first of the pair, Ora snaps a selfie as she stands in front of a brick wall. The singer looks absolutely stunning in a lacy red number that is only visible from the chest up, while also sporting matching red lipstick.

She completes the look with her blonde hair down and slightly messy, paring her outfit with a silver chained necklace. Of course, since she is promoting a makeup brand, she also dons a face full of makeup, including subtle yet beautiful eyeshadow. The next photo in the deck is a full body shot. Again, Ora stands against the same brick wall as she strikes a pose, this time from the knees up.

Her body is fully on display in the tight and lacy outfit that leaves very little to the imagination, with a plunging neckline and barely-there bottoms. And clearly, fans of Ora loved the picture set and the post has already gained its fair share of attention with over 298,000 likes in addition to 1,600 comments within just five hours of posting.

Many fans were quick to comment on Ora and how beautiful she looks day in and day out while countless other fans gushed over her picture-perfect body. As usual, a few other fans opted to comment with emojis instead of using their words.

“You are looking stunning!!!!”

“You are fresher than a pancake flipped backward from a cast iron pan right onto a beautifully decorated ceramic plate,” another fan said.

And Ora was on globetrotting once again over the Fourth of July holiday. According to Just Jared, the “Anywhere” songstress was spotted in the French Riviera with her boyfriend, Andrew Watt and his family. Once again, Rita looked stunning as she flaunted her bikini body by the pool.

One can only imagine how many stamps Ora has on her passport.