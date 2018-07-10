Tropical Storm Chris Likely To Become Hurricane Today As Dangerous Rip Currents Are Predicted For N.J.

Tropical Storm Chris is likely to become a hurricane later today as dangerous rip currents are predicted for the Jersey Shore NJ.com reports. If forecasted predictions hold, Tropical Storm Chris will be the second hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic season.

The storm is currently spinning off the North Carolina coast and has made some progress in the past 24 hours, moving northeast at only 2 mph. At 5 A.M. on Tuesday the storm was 400 miles south of Cape May, N.C. and it’s continuing winds measured at 70 mph.

Chris’s force held winds 70 miles out from the storm’s center when it was last measured and to become a Category 1 hurricane Chris will have to sustain tropical winds of 74 to 95 mph.

“Swells generated by Chris are expected to increase and affect portions of the coasts of North Carolina and the Mid-Atlantic States during the next few days,” The National Hurricane Center said in a storm advisory. “These swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.”

The National Weather Service is predicing a moderate risk of dangerous rip currents stretching from Sandy Hook to Cape May.

The Daily Post reports that Chris will end an ongoing heatwave that has been hitting the UK and other areas of Europe by this weekend. The strong winds are forecasted to clash with recent weather trends over the ocean.

According to The Irish Mirror, UK meteorologist Becky Mitchell said, “The remnants of Storm Chris could move across the Atlantic and get caught up in different weather systems. But towards the end of Sunday and into Monday we are more likely to see more changeable weather on the way. Things will turn more settled, with more average conditions and some rain.”

She predicts that the weather that citizens will be seeing after Chris will be “welcome by some” because of the heat wave, but “won’t be a total washout.”

Tempeartures have seared at 82 degrees and above for a rconsecutive 16 days, which is a record heatwave in Britain. Tuesday is slated to bring rain in Scotland and in Northern Ireland early on Wednesday. The hottest temperature of 2018 in Porthmadog reached 91 degrees on June 28.

Two weather models that meteorologists have been using are revealing different forecasts and accurately predicting the weather next week is virtually impossible. At this time, Chris is not predicted to directly hit the Irish coast.