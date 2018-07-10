Ashley Iaconetti Supports Colton Underwood After Virginity Reveal, Bachelor Nation Reacts To NFL Pro’s Secret

The former pro football player drops a bomb on Becca, but he finds support from fellow franchise stars.

Colton Underwood let millions of Bachelorette fans in on a big secret regarding his personal life, and now he’s getting some love from several stars of the ABC franchise. After Underwood revealed on camera that he is still a virgin at age 26, Bachelor alum Ashley Iaconetti showed him support. Iaconetti was very vocal about her own virginity during her stints on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise.

During his spiel to Kufrin, former football pro Colton Underwood, who previously dated Olympic gymnast Ay Raisman, admitted that “growing up in a locker room environment isn’t the easiest,” and that he hid his secret and “made up a lot of lies” before deciding to come clean about his personal life.

“It really threw me for a loop because it was like, ‘Who am I? Why did I make up lies? Why wasn’t I proud of who I was? Why didn’t I stand up for the man I am?’ And that’s why now it’s important for me to share that with you. And I want you to know too, I’m not waiting for marriage. I’m waiting for the right heart. Now I look, I’m 26, I’m not gonna have a mistake one night. I want it to be a special moment. I want it to be a gift to give somebody.”

Colton Underwood finally opened up to Becca about being a virgin on tonight's #TheBachelorette – find out how she reacted to the confession https://t.co/ZcsB9TbMOM — JustJared.com (@JustJared) July 10, 2018

Shortly after Colton Underwood opened up to Bachelorette Becca Kufrin about his virginity, Ashley Iaconetti, who is now engaged to Bachelor in Paradise star Jared Haibon, took to Twitter to applaud his bravery and reflect on her own.

“In the end, I’m thankful I was open about my virginity on the show because it made a lot of people feel less alone. I’ll be forever touched by the people who have thanked me for making them feel like they aren’t the only ones. Thank you for your vulnerability, @Colt3FIVE.”

The aftermath of Colton Underwood’s virginity reveal was seemingly one of the most “staged” segments of The Bachelorette this season. After Underwood dropped his “bomb” on Becca Kufrin, The Bachelorette star walked out of the room for what appeared to be an extended period of time while he sweated it out alone at their dinner table, wondering if he blew his chances at getting a rose.

Several Bachelor franchise stars took to Twitter to question Kufrin’s reaction to Underwood’s news about his lifelong chastity. Bachelor in Paradise alum Evan Bass called Kufrin out for her “millennial” reaction, while Caila Quinn called out producers for pulling Kufrin from the table for dramatic effect. You can see their posts below.

Thank you, Becca, for having a millenially appropriate response to Colton’s virginity #thebachelorette — Evan Bass (@ebassclinics) July 10, 2018

The producers pulled Becca from the dinner table just to see Colton squirm a bit & to give us time to refill our cocktails ???? #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/CeBXEs3znD — Caila Quinn (@CailaQuinn) July 10, 2018

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.