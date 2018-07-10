George Clooney Hospitalized After Motorcycle Accident

The actor has been filming a new Hulu series in Sardinia, Italy.

Actor George Clooney was involved in a motorcycle accident on the Italian island of Sardina on Tuesday, July 10, according to a report by People Magazine.

Local Italian news outlets confirmed that the 57-year-old Academy Award-winning actor was rushed to the hospital after falling off of his scooter on the state road to Costa Corallina, in the province of Olbia.

La Nuova reported that local police said the accident occurred around 8:15 a.m. when a driver of a car allegedly did not “respect the right of way,” cutting across in front of Clooney’s path and hitting him, remarked Carabinieri Lt. Alberto Cicognani to NBC News.

Clooney fell off his vehicle. The driver stayed at the scene, calling an ambulance for the actor. Clooney was taken to the emergency room of John Paul II hospital, according to La Nuova.

The actor also reportedly underwent an MRI while at the hospital. Wife Amal Clooney, a high-profile human rights lawyer, quickly came to the hospital and the actor was soon discharged, with his condition according to People deemed “not serious.”

The actor, his wife and twins Alexander and Ella are in the area to shoot Clooney’s Hulu limited series Catch-22, The Telegraph reported. Clooney, 57, plays US Air Force commander Scheisskopf in the World War II drama, based on Joseph Heller’s classic novel, according to the BBC.

The six-part drama is set to air in 2019 and also stars Hugh Laurie and Oscar-nominated Italian actor Giancarlo Giannini. According to The Telegraph, filming has taken place on an airfield at Venafiorita, near Olbia, which was used by the German military during the Second World War.

The Telegraph explained that the series centers on the tortured predicament of the main protagonist, Capt John Yossarian. The reported “catch” in Catch-22 is, according to The Telegraph, a USAAF rule that states a crew member “is considered unstable if he keeps on flying dangerous combat missions, but if he asks to be relieved of his duties, the act of making the request proves that he is sane and therefore must stick with the job.”

In the exciting novel, Capt Yossarian and his bomber crew are stationed on the island of Pianosa, off the coast of Tuscany.

Clooney has a home on the Italian mainland of Lake Como. He has been married to Amal Clooney since September 24, 2014. They were married by Clooney’s close friend Walter Veltroni, the former mayor of Rome, in Venice, Italy.