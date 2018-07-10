‘Bachelorette’ Becca Kufrin Reveals Why She Walked Out On Colton Underwood After He Told Her He’s A Virgin

The pro football player didn't get the reaction he was expecting when he dropped a bomb on Becca.

Bachelorette star Becca Kufrin got some surprising news during her one-on-one date with Colton Underwood in the Bahamas. The ABC star was blindsided when her 26-year-old suitor admitted to her that he is still a virgin.

Ahead of Underwood’s reveal, Kuftin said, “he would have to drop a crazy bomb on me for me to not give him [a rose].” That bomb came, and The Bachelorette’s reaction was awkward.

After diving for conch, which their guide likened to Bahamian Viagra, Underwood braced himself for the uncomfortable conversation with The Bachelorette star over dinner.

“There is a conversation that I do want to have with you because it could be a potential roadblock for us. It’s one of those things that is hard for me to talk about because I haven’t talked about it very often, and it’s something that I struggle with articulating. I told you earlier I put my professional life in front of my personal life. I spent a lot of time working on football Colton and I sort of forgot who personal Colton was. And I did only have one serious relationship coming into this — I haven’t had that many girlfriends or that many dates because of sports. And because of that I still am a virgin.”

A clearly stunned Kufrin was at a loss for words. The reality star said “really?” before excusing herself from the table to apparently let the dramatic news sink in. Meanwhile, Colton was left alone at the table to wonder if he’d just blown it with The Bachelorette.

“After telling her that I’m a virgin, she got up and walked away. I’m scared of what her reaction—I just don’t know what she’s thinking right now,” Underwood said.

The Bachelorette first look: Colton gives Becca a little conch in the Bahamas https://t.co/GHnok2xe9E — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) July 6, 2018

While the edited footage showed Becca Kufrin walking out to the balcony to take an extended breather while Colton Underwood sweated things out alone at the table, Kufrin now says it wasn’t as dramatic as it appeared. After The Bachelorette episode aired, Becca Kufrin took to Twitter to tell fans, “For the record, I think I got up just to go to the bathroom sooooo…”

Underwood posted a response to Kufrin’s tweet, making it clear that while it appeared that her reaction to his secret was really bad, it wasn’t as it seemed.

“Can confirm,” Underwood wrote. “There was 0 intent to be disrespectful…I definitely did not take it that way.”

In the end, Becca Kufrin gave Colton Underwood some encouraging words, saying she would never “judge” him for being a virgin. She also gave him a rose, which means she’ll head to his hometown next week where she can get to the bottom of his virginal status.

You can see a preview for Colton Underwood’s big reveal on The Bachelorette below.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.