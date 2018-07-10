Kim Kardashian Shares Parade Of Baby Chicago Clips Using Instagram Filters

This proud mama can't help but show off her adorable baby girl!

One thing a quick glance at Kim Kardashian West’s Instagram profile will reveal is that the beauty mogul loves her children. Moreover, she loves showing off their adorable faces for the world to see.

In addition to her love for Saint, North, and baby Chicago, Kim also appears to have developed a love for Instagram filters.

According to Entertainment Tonight¸ Kardashian West recently took to her Instagram story to treat her fans and followers to a parade of adorable clips of baby Chicago. As if little Chicago West needed help being adorable, mama Kardashian managed to turn up the cuteness factor while shuffling through a few Instagram filters during the video.

The 37-year-old reality TV star kicked off the parade of cuteness with a selfie filter that had baby Chicago in purple lipstick with a few stickers on the side of her face and a cloud raining hearts on top of her head. Mama Kardashian could be heard whispering hello as she tried to get baby Chicago to look up at the camera.

The next filter Kim used placed brown and beige floppy ears with hearts on baby Chi’s head. This filter also added an adorable button nose with a few freckles to Chicago’s face.

Kardashian West wrapped up the parade of adorably filtered photos with a crown of butterflies floating on both sides of baby Chi’s head.

As those who follow Kim know, this proud mama of three welcomed baby Chicago into the world via surrogate in January of this year. Chicago has a five-year-old sister North and a 2-year-old brother Saint.

This isn’t the first time Kardashian shared an Instagram filtered clip of baby Chicago for her followers to see. A week ago, she shared a picture of Chi with hearts dancing around her head. In this picture, it almost looked like the youngest member of the Kardashian West family was attempting to wink for the camera.

In the comments of the photo, her fans couldn’t help but point out that baby Chicago was the “most beautiful baby in the world.” One user exclaimed that they couldn’t handle the “cuteness” in the baby Chi photos. Several users even took the time to praise Kim for being so lucky as to have three gorgeous children.

????Baby True ???? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jun 13, 2018 at 6:29am PDT

Kim isn’t the only member of the Kardashian family with a love for sharing adorable photos and videos of babies with filters. Khloe also recently treated her Snapchat followers to an adorable video clip featuring two-month-old baby True with a cute animal filter.